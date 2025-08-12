Tango Belt By Activeprotective Now Available In Select Regions Sets New Standard In Fall Injury Mitigation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed for comfort, daily wear, and mobility, the Tango Belt is prescription-only and offers peace of mind to older adults, helping them live confidently and maintain their level of independence. Additionally, when used with its companion mobile app, the Tango Belt automatically sends a notification when a fall is detected.

During a multicenter premarket clinical study, used alongside standard-of-care the Tango Belt demonstrated paradigm-shifting outcomes, achieving a 91% reduction in fall-induced hip fractures in at-risk older adults as compared to the standard of care for fall prevention alone.

"This launch marks a pivotal advancement for those seeking evidence-based solutions that go beyond fall prevention to actively reduce fall injuries in older adults," said Wamis Singhatat, CEO of ActiveProtective. "We're working tirelessly to ensure wider availability in the coming months."

ActiveProtective is now seeking interested senior living owner/operators, healthcare systems and providers, particularly those in Value-Based Care models that proactively "screen and intervene" to mitigate risk and avoid costly episodes of care. Orders include access to personalized onboarding and support to ensure every wearer gets the most from their device.

About ActiveProtective

Active Protective Technologies Inc. (APT) is a medical device company developing connected health products that enable older adults to safely age in place. APT's mission is to redefine the standard of care for mitigating fall injuries in at-risk older adults, and its initial focus is on hip fractures, a leading cause of disability and death. The company's clinically proven device, the Tango Belt, reduces the risk of major hip injuries due to falls, allowing older adults to achieve safer mobility and maintain independence. For more information visit .

Prior to use, please refer to the instructions for use supplied with the device for indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions

