Electrosoft Named To 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies For 10Th Time

Ranking reflects continued demand for cybersecurity and IT services that advance federal mission success

RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc. , a rapidly growing cybersecurity and enterprise modernization firm, today announced it has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, marking the company's 10th appearance on the prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This accolade reflects Electrosoft's double-digit revenue growth over the past three years, fueled by federal customer demand for cybersecurity and IT solutions that reduce risk and improve mission outcomes.

"As agencies work to meet evolving security and digital modernization goals, we've stayed focused on three key areas: strengthening cyber resilience through Zero Trust and modern identity management; accelerating transformation through AI and automation; and implementing smart governance that ensures compliance and efficiency across the enterprise," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta , CEO of Electrosoft. "Our sustained growth reflects the trust our customers place in us and the expertise of our team."

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked by their percentage of revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. Inc. noted that this year's honorees "have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure and a fluctuating labor market."

For 2025, Electrosoft ranked No. 2752 overall, No. 146 in Virginia and No. 87 in Government Services. The award-winning company has earned other recent recognition for its growth, leadership, technical expertise and top workplace environment.

For the full list of honorees, view the 2025 Inc. 5000 list online.

About Electrosoft

Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports federal civilian and defense organizations in advancing cyber resilience, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches that improve operational efficiency and security. With a focus on innovation and excellence, the award-winning company is recognized for its expertise, top workplace and leadership excellence. Electrosoft is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

