Ovivo To Sell Its Electronics Division To Ecolab And Start A New Phase Of Growth

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Ovivo Inc. ("Ovivo"), a global provider of water and wastewater treatment equipment, technology and systems and its shareholder SKion Water GmbH ("SKion Water"), today announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell Ovivo's Electronics division to Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. Based in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA, Ecolab is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and operates in more than 170 countries with 48,000 employees. The transaction has an enterprise valuation of approximately 2.4 billion Canadian dollars and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the parties obtaining regulatory clearance and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

This transaction will be a milestone in the history of Ovivo. It will open new perspectives and opportunities for the Electronics division within Ecolab and be the start of a new phase for Ovivo, driving its success further by accelerating progress across its three operational pillars: the Municipal/Industrial/PFAS division, the Energy division and Cembrane SiC membrane division.

"This transaction is a testament to the world leading market position that our Electronics division has built over the last decades. Through teamwork and innovation, a team with unmatched knowledge and capabilities has been created. Becoming part of Ecolab will lay the foundation for the next level of development for the division and its employees. For the Municipal/Industrial/PFAS, Energy and Cembrane divisions, this transition will be the start of a new growth phase,'' said Marc Barbeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ovivo.

"SKion Water will continue its growth strategy. At Ovivo our focus will be to accelerate organic growth in the Municipal, Energy and Cembrane business and to build out our industrial business in North America through acquisitions. This transition also creates an opportunity for us to strengthen the collaboration across the SKion Water portfolio. In addition, we will bring closer together the corporate functions of SKion Water and Ovivo to leverage our in-house expertise,'' says Reinhard Huebner, SKion Water CEO.

Ovivo was advised by McCarthy Tétrault LLP as legal counsel.

About Ovivo Inc.

Ovivo is a global provider of equipment, technology and systems producing among the purest water and treating some of the most challenging wastewater in the industry. Ovivo is a powerful global brand with renowned trademarks, possessing more than 150 years of expertise and references in water treatment, supported by its proprietary products, advanced technologies and extensive system integration knowhow. Ovivo delivers conventional to highly technological water treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets and leverages its large installed base of equipment around the world to offer parts and services to its customers. Ovivo is dedicated to innovation in an industry that is in constant evolution and offers water treatment solutions that are cost-effective, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Ovivo operates an integrated global platform in 18 countries and employs more than 1,500 experts in water treatment across the world. Ovivo is owned by German SKion Water GmbH, a global technology and solution provider as well as plant manufacturer, in both municipal and industrial water and wastewater technology. SKion Water is a subsidiary of the German entrepreneur family Klatten's investment holding company SKion GmbH.

.

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ovivo and Facebook @Ovivo .

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL ) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on more than a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of US$16 billion, employs approximately 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab's innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, high tech, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets.

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

SOURCE Ovivo Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED