Berk Communications' Melanie Van Dusen Named To Prweek's 40 Under 40, Class Of 2025

Executive Vice President at MikeWorldWide (MWW) subsidiary awarded for driving innovation in sports & entertainment and reputation management

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications , a MikeWorldWide (MWW) subsidiary, proudly announces that Executive Vice President Melanie Van Dusen has received a top industry honor as a PRWeek 40 Under 40, class of 2025 honoree. The prestigious award honors communications leaders who pair mastery of emerging digital and integrated strategies with the timeless skills of strategic counsel, compelling storytelling, and trusted guidance integrated strategies with the timeless skills of strategic counsel, compelling storytelling, and trusted guidance.

A former PRNEWS "Rising Stars 30 and Under" honoree and "Industry Champion" in the 2025 PRNEWS Top Women Awards, Van Dusen has become one of the most trusted voices in PR, advising top athletes, leagues, teams, executives, and brands during some of the most culturally defining moments in recent years.

For nearly a decade, she has led Berk's sports & entertainment practice from the Los Angeles office and has helped grow the division by nearly 500% since joining in 2017. Her portfolio includes work for the National Football League (NFL), Major League Soccer (MLS), Fanatics, and Tepper Sports & Entertainment. She has also played a pivotal role in elevating women's sports during a crucial period of growth, translating momentum into impactful campaigns for Unrivaled Basketball, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and the WNBA's Portland Fire. The former was hailed by TIME and Fast Company as one of the year's most impactful sports initiatives, fueling investment, media visibility, and record-breaking fan engagement during its inaugural season.

"Melanie brings unmatched strategy, integrity, and cultural fluency to everything she touches," said Ron Berkowitz, founder and CEO of Berk Communications. "She's shaping the future of this industry, especially in elevating women's sports and using sports as a vehicle for social good, demonstrating the power thoughtful communications has now more than ever."

Van Dusen's recognition reflects Berk's ongoing commitment to inclusive leadership and reputation-first, impact-driven work. Her influence extends far beyond headlines, helping define what purposeful communication looks like in today's evolving sports landscape.

The honor caps a standout year for Berk, which was recently PR Agency of the Year at the 2025 Ad Age Small Agency Awards.

About Berk Communications

Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations agency specializing in building and protecting brand and talent reputations across the globe. An independent subsidiary of MikeWorldWide, Berk has long been driven by a talented team of storytellers who shape conversations and drive cultural relevance. The agency's vast roster of category leaders, challenger brands, and emerging startups spans sports and entertainment, consumer lifestyle, travel and tourism, food and beverage, and technology. Berk is also widely known for its reputation management practice, delivering strategic counsel and communications support to industry leading entrepreneurs, athletes, and talent. Since its founding in 1999, Berk has been guided by the defiant rallying cry "Watch Us Work" - a mindset that continues to define the agency's bold, culture-shaping approach. Berk continues to break boundaries at the intersection of sports and pop culture, consistently delivering results that spark conversation and make an impact. To learn more, visit or follow us @BerkComm on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a leading independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 200 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, and sports and entertainment. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results. For more information, visit / Instagram / LinkedIn

SOURCE Berk Communications

