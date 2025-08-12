Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New EMA Research Reveals Best Practices For Improving Cloud Traffic Observability

2025-08-12 08:16:44
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • Only 50% of enterprises are completely effective in how they collect and analyze cloud network traffic
  • The top benefits of analyzing cloud network traffic are reduced security risk, operational efficiency, and faster detection and resolution of security incidents
  • The top challenges to collecting and analyzing packet data in the public cloud are security risk, traffic encryption, and data quality
  • 93% of enterprises expect packet data to become more important to cloud security operations over the next two years

This independent research was sponsored by BlueCat Networks and NETSCOUT.

A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "Cloud Network Traffic Data: Empowering Network and Security Operations in the Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Era ."
To learn more, join Shamus McGillicuddy for a live webinar on August 26 , where he'll share key findings and recommendations from the report.

About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research firm that provides deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at

Media Contact:
 Raleigh Gould
Enterprise Management Associates
303-543-9500
[email protected]

SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates

MENAFN12082025003732001241ID1109917375

