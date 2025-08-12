New EMA Research Reveals Best Practices For Improving Cloud Traffic Observability



Only 50% of enterprises are completely effective in how they collect and analyze cloud network traffic

The top benefits of analyzing cloud network traffic are reduced security risk, operational efficiency, and faster detection and resolution of security incidents

The top challenges to collecting and analyzing packet data in the public cloud are security risk, traffic encryption, and data quality 93% of enterprises expect packet data to become more important to cloud security operations over the next two years

This independent research was sponsored by BlueCat Networks and NETSCOUT.

A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "Cloud Network Traffic Data: Empowering Network and Security Operations in the Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Era ."

To learn more, join Shamus McGillicuddy for a live webinar on August 26 , where he'll share key findings and recommendations from the report.

