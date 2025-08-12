Iherb Names Zach Thomann Chief Operating Officer To Power Global Growth And Fulfillment Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former GXO Logistics Executive Joins iHerb to Scale Global Operations and Accelerate Delivery Excellence

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb, one of the world's largest online retailers specializing in health and wellness, has appointed Zach Thomann as its new Chief Operating Officer. A proven operations leader with deep expertise in logistics, fulfillment, and customer experience, Thomann steps into the role as iHerb accelerates its domestic and international delivery capabilities to meet rising global demand.

Thomann will report directly to CEO Emun Zabihi and oversee iHerb's worldwide operations and its third-party logistics providers across its growing network of fulfillment centers and inventory hubs. His mandate: build a faster, smarter, and more scalable distribution network to enhance iHerb's delivery promise to customers in over 180 countries.

“Zach brings a rare combination of operational depth, digital fluency, and customer-first thinking,” said Zabihi.“He's exactly the leader we need to build upon the incredible momentum we've already achieved. With a logistics engine that delivers to over 180 countries and a reputation for operational excellence, iHerb is well-positioned for the future. Zach will play a key role in taking our high-performing global footprint to the next level. We're thrilled to welcome him to the iHerb team.”

Thomann joins iHerb following a distinguished career leading logistics at scale. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer for the Americas and Asia-Pacific at GXO Logistics, the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider. There, he led operations in a region consisting of more than 300 fulfillment centers, introducing innovations in automation and operational excellence for customers across a multitude of verticals.

Prior to GXO, he was President and COO of PFSweb, a global commerce services company, where he led operations that handled over $3 billion in annual transactions across the platform and he grew a global logistics network spanning the U.S., Canada, UK, and Europe.

At iHerb, Thomann will lead the company's next wave of global capacity expansion. As part of this effort, iHerb is opening two major fulfillment centers in Dallas, Texas, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-strategic hubs aimed at shortening delivery windows and supporting anticipated order growth within the U.S. and abroad.

“I'm excited to help scale iHerb's logistics engine for the future,” said Thomann.“This company is making wellness accessible at a global scale, and I'm proud to be part of a mission-driven team focused on operational excellence and innovation.”

Thomann's appointment follows the planned retirement of Miriee Chang, who has served as COO since 2018. Chang will stay on as an Executive Advisor to ensure a smooth transition over the next few months.

“We're deeply grateful to Miriee for her exceptional leadership and legacy,” added Zabihi.“She played a pivotal role in building a world-class operations foundation that Zach is now poised to take even further.”

About iHerb

iHerb is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from over 1,800 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves over 13 million global customers across 180 countries and 22 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by seven climate-controlled fulfillment centers located in the U.S. and Asia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Orange County, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

iHerb, LLC Global Media Relations