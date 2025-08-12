Integral Metals Provides Update On 2025 Drilling At The KAP Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial Drilling Underway at KAP Project with Focus on Key Mineralization Zones

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the“Company” or“Integral”) is pleased to provide an update on its 2025 diamond drilling program at the KAP Project in the Northwest Territories. As previously announced on July 28, 2025, the Company commenced mobilization for the program, and operations are now fully underway with drilling of the first hole complete to a depth of 86 meters, and the second hole currently in-progress.

The Company plans to complete a staged program of approximately six diamond drill holes. The campaign is designed to test high-priority extensions of historically drilled and trenched high-grade lead-zinc zones surrounding the Main Showing area, and to evaluate the distribution of gallium and germanium within sphalerite host rock.

The first pad location has been selected to test the central portion of the Main Showing to provide an early benchmark for mineralization and geometry. Additional holes are tentatively planned to step out, with the objective of refining the understanding of the Main Showing's dimensions and lateral continuity.

The second pad has been designed to evaluate the mineralization along and to the north of historical hole F-96-05. The holes from this location will attempt to extend the strike to the north and investigate the contrasting results between historical holes F-96-05 (a wide anomalous zone) and F-96-06 (which missed mineralization), probing alteration patterns, lithological changes, fractures, and structural features.

Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals, commented:“With drilling now underway at the KAP Project, we are pleased to be advancing into this next phase of exploration. The program has been designed to provide valuable early insights into the mineralized system while also testing step-out targets that could expand the known zones at the Main Showing.”

The drilling sequence has been designed to be flexible and decision-based, with results from early holes guiding subsequent targeting. Further updates will be provided as drilling continue.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a“Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the KAP Property, Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, Canada, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

