57 Confluent Health Physical And Occupational Therapists Receive Board-Certified Clinical Specialist Credential

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Certification Reflects Highest Level of Advanced Clinical Practice in Musculoskeletal Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifty-seven Physical and Occupational Therapists from Confluent Health's Partner Brands have achieved nationally recognized board certifications, a prestigious milestone that places them among the top musculoskeletal (MSK) professionals in the United States. These therapists join an elite group of clinicians representing less than 13% of the industry.

Awarded by the American Physical Therapy Association's (APTA) American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS) and the Hand Therapy Certification Commission (HTCC), these designations require 2,000 to 4,000 hours of clinical practice in a specialty area, a comprehensive application process and a rigorous examination.

“This accomplishment is more than a credential, it's a symbol of clinical excellence, tenacity and our shared commitment to raising the bar in musculoskeletal care,” said Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, CEO of Confluent Health.“When our therapists pursue advanced specialization, it's not just a win for their career development, it's a win for every patient we serve.”

With more than 63% of eligible Confluent Health therapists board-certified, the organization has the highest number of board-certified specialists among all healthcare organizations nationwide.

“These clinicians represent the best of the best in MSK care,” said Dr. Stephen Clark, PT, DPT, OCS, ATC, Chief Clinical Officer at Confluent Health.“By deepening their expertise through board certification, they are ensuring that patients receive the highest-quality, most personalized treatments available today.”

The ABPTS currently offers certifications in ten specialty areas, including orthopedics, sports, geriatrics, neurology, oncology, and women's health. The HTCC certifies therapists in the advanced practice of hand therapy. Nationally, less than 13% of therapists hold a board certification. Among those, just 10% possess the Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) designation and fewer than 2% have earned the Sports Clinical Specialist (SCS) or Certified Hand Therapist (CHT) credentials.

“The impact of board-certified care is real,” said Dr. Alyson Ellis, PT, DPT, OCS, TPS, Senior Director of Talent Learning and Development at Confluent Health.“Patients treated by certified specialists consistently experience better, faster outcomes. We are incredibly proud of our newly credentialed clinicians and the role they play in advancing the quality of care across the country.”

Obtaining these specialty certifications enhances therapists' clinical knowledge and hones their skills within their chosen areas of expertise. Board-certified therapists deliver optimal care and innovative treatments to their patients, staying abreast of the latest research and technological advancements. Numerous studies have shown that patients treated by board-certified therapists achieve faster and more effective outcomes within specialized fields.

“The hard work of our Physical and Occupational Therapists within the Confluent Health Family is evident as they advance their expertise in specialized areas beyond the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) or Occupational Therapy degree,” said Ellis.“These clinicians will continue to make an indelible impact in the lives of their patients.”

Confluent Health celebrates the following clinicians for their achievement:

Advanced Physical Therapy

Rikki Choate, PT, DPT, OCS

All Star Physical Therapy

Dilyana Aly, PT, DPT, OCS

Savonna Reed, PT, DPT, OCS

Baton Rouge Physical Therapy

Jacie McClure, PT, DPT, OCS

Patrick Watlington, PT, DPT, OCS

BreakThrough Physical Therapy

Austin Gardner, PT, DPT, OCS

Kaitlyn Rush, PT, DPT, OCS

Capitol Physical Therapy

Rachel Wetter, PT, DPT, OCS

Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy

Michael King, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS, Cert. DN

Health In Motion Physical Therapy

Keri Neuner, PT, DPT, OCS

Human Performance and Rehabilitation Centers, Inc.

Brad Grgurich, PT, DPT, ECS

Corey Smith, PT, DPT, OCS

Lake Centre for Rehab

Tracey Marquez, PT, DPT, AIB-VR, MTC, OCS

Tammie Stone, PT, DPT, AIB-VR, MTC, OCS

Garnica Filamae Tapiculin, PT, OCS

John Tapiculin, PT, OCS, OMPT, AIB-VR

MOTION PT Group

Jeremiah Crawford, PT, DPT, OCS

Noelle De Martini, PT, DPT, PCS

Kenneth Espenorio, PT, DPT, OCS

Chelsea Estrella, PT, DPT, OCS

Pappas OPT Physical, Sports and Hand Therapy

Brandon Weick, PT, DPT, OCS

Physical Therapy Central

Reginald Evans, PT, DPT, OCS

Laura Foshee, PT, DPT, OCS

Katelyn Robnett, PT, DPT, SCS

ProActive Physical Therapy

Joshua Layton, PT, DPT, OCS, COMT

ProActive Physical Therapy Specialists

Ernie Sturzinger, PT, DPT, OCS

ProRehab

Lane Brown, PT, DPT, SCS

Ryan Despain, PT, DPT, SCS

Dane Maurer, PT, DPT, OCS

Joey Pettyjohn, PT, DPT, OCS

Brandie Radde, PT, DPT, OCS, MTC

Logan Rauck, PT, DPT, SCS

RET Physical Therapy

Vienna Mattes, PT, DPT, OCS

Natalee Sellers, PT, DPT, OCS

SporTherapy Physical Therapy

Jerren Domino, PT, DPT, OCS

Kaylan Fagley, PT, DPT, OCS

Maria Rousseva, PT, DPT, OCS

Joshua Sparkman, PT, DPT, OCS

Strive Physical Therapy

Eric Bradway, OTR/L, CHT

Michelle Derr, PT, DPT, OCS

Carly Levin, PT, DPT, OCS

William Sawicki, PT, DPT, OCS

Matthew Weiner, PT, DPT, OCS

Texas Physical Therapy Specialists

Brennan Bollmer PT, DPT, OCS

Alexandria Colihan, PT, DPT, SCS

Trevis Green, PT, DPT, OCS

Aimee LaCour, PT, DPT, OCS

Daniel Martinez III, PT, DPT, SCS

Caitlin Monaghan, PT, DPT, OCS

Shannon Newman, PT, DPT, OCS, COMT

Danny Nguyen, PT, DPT, OCS

Keith Nunez, PT, DPT, OCS

Meagan Onaca, PT, DPT, OCS

Trebor Steel, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS

Anthony Warner, PT, DPT, OCS, SCS

Ryan Ylanan, PT, DPT, SCS, MS

Rolene Yousefyan, PT, DPT, OCS

About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Greenwell

270-668-7886

...