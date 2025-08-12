LEEF Brands Increases Private Placement To CAD $1.9 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands, Inc. (CSE: LEEF, OTC: LEEEF) (“LEEF” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce an increase to its previously announced private placement offering. The Company now intends to issue up to 7,600,000 units (the“Units”) at a price of C$0.25 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$1.9 million.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of C$0.30 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the offering.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“LIFE Exemption”). Securities issued will not be subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. An offering document is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and at Prospective investors should carefully review this document prior to making any investment decision.

Net proceeds are anticipated to be used for general working capital purposes, supporting the Company's continued momentum from its successful harvest at Salisbury Canyon Ranch and accelerating the scale of operations in New York.

“This increased financing underscores investor confidence and better positions us for expanding our extraction operations across both coasts,” said Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands.“It enhances our ability to vertically integrate, improve margins, and explore new revenue streams.”

The offering is expected to close on or about August 15, 2025, or on such other date(s) determined by the Company, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

About LEEF Brands, Inc.

LEEF Brands Inc. is a leading California and New York-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company. With a comprehensive supply chain, innovative manufacturing processes, and a dynamic bulk concentrate portfolio, LEEF powers some of the largest cannabis brands in the United States. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated closing and terms of the Offering, the anticipated use of net proceeds from the Offering, the anticipated approval of the Offering by the CSE, the anticipated effects of the Offering on the Company and the Company's future financial condition, operations, and objectives.

Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements.

There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to the risks that the Company does not close the Offering on the anticipated terms or at all, the Company does not use the net proceeds from the Offering as anticipated, the CSE does not approve the Offering, the Offering does not have the anticipated effects on the Company and the Company's future financial condition, operations, and objectives are not as anticipated, as well as the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at

The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Per: Jesse Redmond, Head of Investor Relations and Business Development Phone: +1 (707) 703-4111