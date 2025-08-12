Assetmark Expands Advisor Capabilities With Enhanced Self-Directed Brokerage Account (SDBA) Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management for independent financial advisors, announces the launch of its enhanced Self-Directed Brokerage Account (SDBA) solution. This solution enables advisors to deliver more comprehensive, personalized wealth management by incorporating employer-sponsored retirement assets into their clients' broader investment strategies.

The SDBA solution reflects AssetMark's commitment to helping advisors grow their practices, deepen client relationships, and deliver differentiated value-while aligning with the firm's broader strategy to modernize its platform and expand into high-growth channels.

“As advisors look to provide more holistic financial guidance, the ability to manage clients' retirement accounts is a critical component,” said Michael Kim, CEO of AssetMark.“Our SDBA solution empowers advisors to meet that need-seamlessly and at scale.”

A Strategic Opportunity for Advisors and Clients

With retirement accounts representing approximately 35% of the average American's wealth, the ability to manage these assets presents a significant opportunity for advisors to grow assets under management (AUM) without acquiring new clients. AssetMark's SDBA solution enables advisors to manage 401(k), 403(b), and 457 plan assets through Schwab Personal Choice Retirement Account® and Fidelity BrokerageLink®, fully integrated into the eWealthManager® platform.

Extend their investment strategies across a client's full portfolio

Deliver a unified, personalized experience

For clients, the solution provides greater flexibility, access to a broader range of investment options, and the ability to align retirement assets with their long-term goals and risk preferences-all under the guidance of a trusted advisor.

Supporting Advisor Growth and Innovation

The SDBA solution is part of AssetMark's broader strategy to accelerate platform growth, particularly within the RIA and private markets channels, and to deliver innovative tools that enhance the advisor experience. By enabling advisors to manage more of their clients' wealth through a single, integrated retirement and investment account management platform, AssetMark is helping advisors scale their practices while delivering deeper value.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients thrive. Together with its affiliates-AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions-the company delivers flexible, purpose-built solutions powered by innovative technology. AssetMark equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to enhance productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 10,500 financial advisors and 318,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2025, the firm had over $148 billion in platform assets. AssetMark is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

