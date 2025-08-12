Cerevance To Participate In Piper Sandler Virtual CNS Symposium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing multiple cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and obesity, today announced participation at the Piper Sandler Virtual CNS Symposium being held from August 14-15, 2025.

Details of the event are as follows:

Q&A Session with Cerevance



Cerevance Presenters: Craig Thompson, Chief Executive Officer and Rob Middlebrook, Chief Financial Officer

Date/Time: Thursday, August 14, 2025, 2:30 – 2:55 p.m. ET Location: Virtual

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative and central nervous system-controlled metabolic disorders. Our proprietary platform, N uclear E nriched T ranscript S ort seq uencing (NETSseq), allows us to identify targets that are expressed at very low levels, that are present in rare cell types, or that change over time as a disease progresses. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational therapy, CVN766, is designed to be a highly selective oral antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor for the potential treatment of binge eating disorder and schizophrenia. Our third investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective investigational oral inhibitor targeting potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

