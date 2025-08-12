Cerevance To Participate In Piper Sandler Virtual CNS Symposium
Details of the event are as follows:
Q&A Session with Cerevance
- Cerevance Presenters: Craig Thompson, Chief Executive Officer and Rob Middlebrook, Chief Financial Officer Date/Time: Thursday, August 14, 2025, 2:30 – 2:55 p.m. ET Location: Virtual
About Cerevance
Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative and central nervous system-controlled metabolic disorders. Our proprietary platform, N uclear E nriched T ranscript S ort seq uencing (NETSseq), allows us to identify targets that are expressed at very low levels, that are present in rare cell types, or that change over time as a disease progresses. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational therapy, CVN766, is designed to be a highly selective oral antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor for the potential treatment of binge eating disorder and schizophrenia. Our third investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective investigational oral inhibitor targeting potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X .
Contacts
Cerevance:
Johnna Simões, ...
Media:
April Dovorany, ..., +1-262-909-8739
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment