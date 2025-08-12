Holistic Wealth Advisors Announces Launch As Fully Independent RIA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holistic Wealth Advisors (HWA) is proud to announce its official launch as a fully independent, SEC-registered investment advisory firm. With over $350 million in client assets under management, HWA now operates as a stand-alone RIA-marking a new chapter for the firm and the clients it serves.

HWA has transitioned to full independence to gain greater flexibility, control, and alignment with its long-term vision. This move allows HWA to deliver an even more personalized and transparent experience-while continuing to prioritize the needs and goals of each client.

“This is a major milestone for our team and the families we serve,” said Stacy A. Clifford, AIF®, President and Founder of Holistic Wealth Advisors.“We're now in full control of our firm's future, with the ability to make decisions that directly benefit our clients.”

HWA is a woman-founded and owned firm with offices in Clifton Park, NY and Guilford, CT, serving individuals and families across the country. The team includes six financial advisors and seven support staff, two of whom are fully licensed professionals. Among the advisors are CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals (CFP®s) and Accredited Investment Fiduciaries® (AIF®s)-bringing over 175 years of combined industry experience to the clients they serve.

HWA has partnered with Ascendia Partners, a consulting and services firm that helps advisors form and grow independent RIAs. Ascendia provides end-to-end support throughout the process-including RIA formation, operational setup, compliance guidance, and succession planning. HWA also secured a strategic minority capital investment to support the firm's long-term growth, infrastructure, and client service capabilities.

“We're proud to support Stacy and the HWA team in their independence journey,” said Christopher DeLaura, CEO at Ascendia Partners.“They've built something meaningful-and we're excited to be part of helping them grow it for years to come.”

HWA will continue to partner with AssetMark as its core investment platform-ensuring operational continuity and a seamless client experience.

“While our firm's structure has evolved, our mission remains unchanged,” Clifford added.“You'll still work with the same team, receive the same level of care, and benefit from the same planning-first approach-now backed by resources that position us for continued innovation and stability for years to come.”

Based in Clifton Park, NY, Holistic Wealth Advisors offers comprehensive financial planning and investment management to individuals and families across the country. As an independent firm, HWA is now positioned to serve clients with even more agility, accountability, and long-term alignment.

About Holistic Wealth Advisors

Holistic Wealth Advisors is a fully independent, woman-founded and owned registered investment advisory firm based in Clifton Park, NY, with an additional office in Guilford, CT, managing over $350 million in client assets. Led by Stacy A. Clifford, AIF®, the firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management with a deeply personalized, relationship-driven approach. With a commitment to fiduciary care and long-term guidance, HWA serves individuals and families across the country, helping them plan confidently, invest wisely, and achieve lasting financial peace of mind. Learn more at .

About Ascendia Partners

Ascendia Partners is a strategic resource for financial advisors ready to launch, grow, and transition into their own stand-alone independent firms . With a focus on thoughtful succession planning, operational support, and long-term business strategy, Ascendia helps advisors navigate complex transitions-providing turnkey infrastructure, compliance guidance, technology solutions, and access to capital partners. By empowering advisors to take ownership of their future, Ascendia enables the creation of enduring, client-centered firms built for sustainable success. Learn more at .

