Bitcoin Swift Stage 4 Presale Surpasses $580K With 106% APY And High Liquidity

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has announced that its Stage 4 presale is gaining rapid momentum, attracting over 2,100 investors and surpassing $580,000 in total sales. Priced at $4 ahead of its planned $15 launch price, Stage 4 offers participants a 106% APY, with Proof-of-Yield rewards distributed automatically at the close of the stage. The presale, which runs until September 18, 2025, is also maintaining one of the highest liquidity levels in its category, positioning BTC3 for smoother trading and reduced volatility upon launch.

The Hidden Gold Rush

The market is only beginning to catch wind of what is happening here. Over 2,100 investors have already joined the presale, pushing total sales past $580k. Liquidity levels are already among the highest for a project at this stage, which means greater stability and healthier long-term price action.









Internal sources hint that the team is in discussions with major exchanges such as MEXC, KuCoin, and LBank to arrange listings once the presale ends. Moves like these can dramatically accelerate both exposure and demand, and historically, similar setups have preceded some of crypto's biggest runs.

Technology Built for Profitability

Bitcoin Swift's design is more than just innovative; it is optimized for generating wealth:



Proof-of-Yield (PoY): Rewards automatically adjust to network activity, environmental efficiency, and governance input, creating a dynamic earning environment.



AI-powered smart contracts: Contracts that adapt, learn, and evolve to maximize efficiency and returns over time.



Decentralized identity (DID) with zk-SNARK privacy: Enables compliant transactions while attracting both retail and institutional capital.

USD-pegged stablecoin (BTC3E): Keeps value circulating within the ecosystem, creating consistent demand for BTC3.









Security is paramount. Alongside completed Solidproof Audi , Spywolf Audi , and KYC verificatio , internal reports confirm a third security audit is underway with a highly reputable blockchain firm to further protect users and ensure long-term protocol integrity.

Influencer Recognition Is Building

Respected analysts and crypto commentators are already covering Bitcoin Swift:



Crypto Sister Breaks down how BTC3's scalability and governance can drive sustained returns.



Token Galaxy Examines Its Strategic Positioning for Market Dominance.

Bull Run Angel Outlines why BTC3 could be a top gainer in the next bull run.



These early spotlights often precede mainstream investor interest, the stage where the biggest percentage gains typically occur.

Presale Stage 4: Momentum Is Accelerating

Bitcoin Swift is now in Stage 4 of its presale. The current price is $4, with a launch price set at $15. Stage 4 APY stands at 106%, and PoY rewards are distributed automatically at the end of each presale stage. This means early buyers gain instant protocol benefits before the token even hits exchanges.

The presale runs for only 64 days, ending September 18, 2025. Every stage increases the price, making hesitation a costly move for those seeking maximum upside. With high liquidity, strong exchange interest, and rewards already in motion, this presale is one of the most aggressive growth setups in the market today.

The Roadmap to Market Leadership

The development plan is clear and already underway:



Q1 2026: AI smart contract engine and adaptive oracle integration.



Q2 2026: zk-ledger rollout for private transactions.



Q3 2026: Full AI-assisted governance implementation.

Q4 2026: Mainnet launch and BTC3E stablecoin release.



These are not distant promises. They are structured milestones designed to establish Bitcoin Swift as the go-to blockchain for wealth-focused, compliant finance.









One Year From Now

Picture yourself a year from today. Are you looking back on September 2025 as the moment you recognized the opportunity and acted, or as the moment you watched others capitalize on it? For those who understand the value of early positioning, the answer is already clear.

For more information and ongoing updates, visit the official Bitcoin Swift (BTC3 website or follow them on .

Contact :

Luc Schaus

...

