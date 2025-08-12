Smart Sensing Revolution: Global Market To Reach $323.3 Billion By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$195.1 billion
|Market size forecast
|$323.3 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 8.7% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Sensor Type, Technology, Industry, Region
|Regions covered
|Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- The sensor market is projected to expand steadily over the forecast period, driven by widespread use across various application segments. The top five sensor types, image sensors, pressure sensors, radar sensors, chemical sensors, and biosensors, collectively account for over 60% of the market share.
- The Americas are expected to dominate the global sensor market, with the U.S. leading due to its innovation and early adoption of advanced technologies. Additionally, governments in Canada and Mexico are making substantial investments to attract semiconductor manufacturing companies, aiming to meet the growing demand for smart infrastructure and smart devices.
Emerging startups:
- Core Sensing GmbH: Founded in 2019, the company develops smart force and torque sensors for machine components.
- Sensor Global: The company's solutions are designed to meet the needs of diverse markets, including Australia, the U.S., and other regions.
- Contactile: The company has developed tactile sensors and grippers that enable intelligent robotic handling and manipulation for real-world applications.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The market is projected to reach $323.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%.
- IO-link: intelligent communication technology. Increasing adoption of MEMS sensors.
- Challenges: Lack of uniform communication standards; competitive sensor pricing. Opportunities: Miniaturization of sensors; growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles; acceleration towards industry 4.0
- Sensor type End-use industry Region
- The automotive industry is expected to dominate the market through the end of 2030.
- The Americas account for the highest share of the market.
Market leaders include:
- AMETEK INC. AMPHENOL CORP. ANALOG DEVICES INC. BAUMER BOSCH SENSORTEC GMBH ELECTRO SENSORS INC. EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. ENDRESS+HAUSER GROUP SERVICES AG HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. STMICROELECTRONICS TE CONNECTIVITY TDK CORP. TT ELECTRONICS
Related reports:
Global Markets for Automotive Sensor Technologies : This report provides a detailed overview of the global automotive sensor market, analyzing technologies, applications, and trends. It segments the market by sensor type, vehicle category, propulsion method, application area, sales channel, and region, excluding two-wheelers and agricultural/industrial vehicles. The study highlights the increasing importance of sensors in improving vehicle performance, safety, and automation.
