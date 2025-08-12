Smart Sensing Revolution: Global Market To Reach $323.3 Billion By 2030

Boston, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the“ Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets " is projected to increase from $212.5 billion in 2025 to $323.3 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2025 through 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of global sensor technology trends, covering both qualitative and quantitative aspects across four key segments: sensor type, technology, industry, and region. It covers a wide range of sensors such as temperature, image, pressure, position, chemical, force and torque, flow, level, current, radar, biosensors, fingerprint, and IoT sensors. The report highlights emerging innovations, including AI integration, sensor fusion, virtual sensors, and flexible sensors. It offers detailed regional insights for the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, and explores market drivers, challenges, and opportunities influenced by macroeconomic factors like GDP, tariffs, and geopolitical issues. The study concludes with an overview of the competitive landscape and profiles of major industry players.

This report is particularly relevant today because sensors now play a critical role in nearly all technology products, from basic home appliances to advanced industrial and automotive systems. With the rise of microtechnology and miniaturization, sensors have become integral to system design. Growing industrial demands and rapid advances in automotive safety have further accelerated the need for sensor technologies. These trends highlight a strong market momentum, making the timing of this report crucial for stakeholders looking to capitalize on current and emerging opportunities.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

IO-Link Network Technology: IO-Link is a smart communication protocol that connects sensors and actuators to control systems, enabling real-time data exchange, remote diagnostics, and easy device integration. It boosts efficiency in industrial automation and supports predictive maintenance.

MEMS Sensors: MEMS (Micro-Electro-mechanical Systems) sensors are tiny, efficient, and cost-effective components used in devices like smartphones, wearables, and cars. Their compact design and sensitivity make them ideal for motion detection, pressure sensing, and environmental monitoring.

Smart Connected Devices and Home Automation Devices: These devices use sensors to enable intelligent control of lighting, security, climate, and appliances. They improve convenience, energy efficiency, and remote access, driving demand for advanced sensors in consumer electronics and IoT ecosystems.

Smart City Infrastructure and Factory Automation: Sensors are vital in smart cities and automated factories for monitoring traffic, energy, safety, and machinery. They support data-driven decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and enable sustainable urban and industrial development.

Request a sample copy of the global market for sensors report .

Report Synopsis