Vibhu Tyagi Tops Deaflympics Golf Selection Trials
The selection trials were conducted by the All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) under the guidance of the Indian Golf Union. The event brought together six determined athletes, including one female participant, showcasing the growing inclusivity in Indian sports for the hearing-impaired community.
Harsh Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh's Jastar Singh Billing took the second and third places, respectively. The trials were a crucial step in identifying India's golfing contingent for the Deaflympics 2025, set to take place in Tokyo later this year.
The trials began with a warm welcome from IGU Treasurer Sanjeev Rattan, who, along with AISCD Chairman Mohinder Singh, addressed and encouraged the participants. Other important dignitaries present were project manager Somesh Sharma and technical director (badminton) Smt Sonu Anand Sharma.
“The selection trials were conducted in a fair and transparent manner. Despite the small field, the competition was fierce, and the players delivered consistent performances across both rounds. I would like to thank the Indian Golf Union for its guidance. I would also like to express my best wishes for the winners as well as other participants. As our Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, 'Jo khele, who khile', all these special athletes are privileged to have the opportunity to represent the country at the top level,” AISCD Chairman Mohinder Singh said.
Unfortunately, one of the participants, Ishant S. Shikare, was disqualified after Round 1 due to a breach of Rule 3.3b of the 2023 Rules of Golf. The tournament committee, after a comprehensive review, decided that it was in the interest of maintaining fairness and integrity in the selection process.
