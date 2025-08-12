Arsenal 2025/26 Season Preview: Can Arteta Finally Deliver Title?

The Premier League kicks off this weekend with a jam-packed schedule from Friday to Monday, and one of the headline clashes sees Arsenal travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday.

For Mikel Arteta and his players, this could be the season - the one where promise finally turns into silverware.

On the Cusp of Greatness

After three consecutive second-place finishes, Arsenal have re-established themselves among the league's elite. But the biggest challenge still lies ahead: becoming champions for the first time since 2003.

Arteta's steady squad-building and cultural reset have been widely praised. This summer's arrivals-Martin Zubimendi in midfield and Viktor Gyökeres up front-were targeted upgrades rather than wholesale changes, adding class and purpose to an already strong squad.

There's still talk of another addition on the left wing, with Eberechi Eze linked throughout the summer and Real Madrid's Rodrygo considered the“dream” signing. But any such move may depend on outgoings first.

In recent seasons, Arsenal's approach has shifted from all-out attacking to a more controlled, defensively secure style. That's brought balance - their defence has been the league's best for two seasons running - but at a cost. They scored just 69 league goals last term, 17 fewer than Liverpool and only five more than 17th-placed Tottenham.

History suggests they must improve in front of goal to win the league. In the last eight years, only once has the top-scoring side failed to end up champions. Gyökeres should boost the attack, but keeping Bukayo Saka fit could be equally decisive after his lengthy absence last winter derailed their title push.

In theory, a front line firing on all cylinders in front of a midfield of Zubimendi, Declan Rice, and Martin Ødegaard, plus a battle-hardened backline, is a formula for 90+ points - and a serious title challenge.

Star Signing

The search for a clinical No. 9 is finally over. Gyökeres arrives with staggering numbers - 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting Lisbon, including 68 in just 66 Primeira Liga matches and 17 assists.

Arsenal's stylish play has often lacked a killer edge, forcing them to grind for goals from set pieces or moments of Saka brilliance. Kai Havertz remains a valuable option for his off-ball work, but Gyökeres' instinctive finishing promises to turn tight games against mid-table teams into comfortable wins.

Mikel Arteta

Since his appointment in 2019, Arteta has transformed Arsenal's mentality, style, and expectations. Still, his only trophy remains the FA Cup he lifted months into the job. While that's no small feat, another season without a major title could strengthen the frustrating“nearly man” label.

Last campaign, a lack of depth proved costly, with injuries to key players preventing Arsenal from consistently fielding their strongest XI. This summer's business has addressed several weak points - now it's about converting potential into a league triumph.

Arteta knows he will ultimately be judged on silverware, and everything this season hinges on whether he can deliver it.

Key Player

Saka's importance was laid bare last term when a hamstring injury sidelined him for over three months. Arsenal were just three points off Liverpool when he went down in December - and 12 points adrift when he returned in April.

Still only 23, Saka seems capable of finding yet another gear. If he stays injury-free, this might be his best season yet.

Hot Prospect

At 15 years and 181 days, Nwaneri made history as the youngest player in Premier League history in 2022 against Brentford. Now 17, he has transformed from record-breaking debutant to genuine first-team contributor.

Last season, he made 37 appearances, scored nine goals in all competitions, and starred for England U21s as they retained their European Championship crown in Slovakia. His reward: a new five-year deal tying him to Arsenal until 2030.

In a long, demanding season where squad depth is vital, Nwaneri is set for plenty of minutes and the chance to showcase his flair on bigger stages.

Last Five Seasons

2024/25: 2nd

2023/24: 2nd

2022/23: 2nd

2021/22: 5th

2020/21: 8th

First Five Fixtures

Aug 17: Manchester United (A)

Aug 23: Leeds United (H)

Aug 31: Liverpool (A)

Sep 13: Nottingham Forest (H)

Sep 21: Manchester City (H)

Verdict: The defensive platform is ready, the midfield is balanced, and now Arsenal have the striker they've long been missing. If they can keep Saka firing and get Gyökeres hitting the ground running, 2025/26 could be the year Arsenal's two-decade wait for the title finally ends.