John Abraham Writes To CJI Over SC's Stray Dog Judgment, ''Part Of Our Streets''

Actor and a well known humanitarian John Abraham is believed to have written an emotional letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) with reference to the recent judgment given by the Supreme Court regarding the question of stray dogs. This verdict also became a flash-point of debate among animal welfare organizations and civic bodies concerning the rights and safety of street animals in urban spaces, and how humanely they would be treated.

John Abraham Writes to CJI Over SC's Stray Dog Judgment

The decision of the Supreme Court was meant to give guidelines for the management, relocation, and sterilization to cover the incidents that increased stray dog attacks. It sought to balance and approach the safety of the public as well as the animal rights but could lead to the abuse or even mass removal from their environment where stray dogs feel at home.

John Abraham's Appeal

According to reports, John Abraham's letter is meant to remind people that the stray dogs are "very much Delhiites," which can be said to mean as belonging to the neighbourhood and fitted into the ecosystem of the city. He urged the judiciary to take more humane measures before displacing them, underlining that dogs have a bond with their territories and that displacing them would cause stress and aggression.

He has long been associated with PETA and other NGOs. Reminded the court about the 'Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules' that allow sterilization and vaccination but prohibit relocation except under extreme circumstances.

This is, however, not the first time that John Abraham speaks up for animals. Over the years, he has lobbied for strict animal cruelty laws, adopted drives for promotion, and financed sterilization programs. His stance-the humane and sustainable course is coexistence, not culling.

Public Reaction

Animal rights organizations and lovers of pets applauded John Abraham's move, saying influential voices can bring needed attention to such causes. Social media has run high with hashtags such as #JusticeForStrays and #JohnForAnimals trending.

It is complex or more complicated to tackle stray dog management across India, which has been fueled by urban growth beyond sustainable animal control measures. Safety is a concern, but activists still argue that it's better to manage community feeding, sterilization, and vaccination programs than relocating.

John Abraham's note serves as a reminder that stray dogs share the streets, stories, and the soul of India-calling for sympathy, not exile. Now what remains is whether the judges can find a humane balance between public safety and animal welfare.