Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Maneka Gandhi Condemns SC Order On Shifting Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR


2025-08-12 08:13:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Animal Rights Activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has criticised the Supreme Court order to move all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks, calling it 'not doable' and 'angry judgment.' She highlighted logistical, financial, and social hurdles, warning of chaos.

MENAFN12082025007385015968ID1109917282

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search