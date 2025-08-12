Maneka Gandhi Condemns SC Order On Shifting Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR

Animal Rights Activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has criticised the Supreme Court order to move all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks, calling it 'not doable' and 'angry judgment.' She highlighted logistical, financial, and social hurdles, warning of chaos.

