Fact Check: No Truth To Viral Video Claiming IAF Lost Six Jets, Says PIB

2025-08-12 08:13:29
New Delhi: A digitally manipulated video is circulating on social media, allegedly showing Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh admitting that India lost six fighter jets and one Heron UAV during the May 7th air engagements. The video has been widely shared with claims suggesting a major loss to the Indian Air Force. However, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has confirmed that the video is AI-generated and completely false. The Air Chief Marshal has made no such statement at any time. PIB Fact Check posted on X (formerly Twitter) stating,“This is an AI-generated deepfake video. The Air Chief Marshal has made NO such statement.”

A manipulated video is being shared online, falsely showing Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh admitting that India lost six jets and one Heron UAV during the May 7th Air engagements. #PIBFactCheck ▶️ This is an AI-generated deepfake video. ▶️ Air Chief Marshal has made... twitter/9iMYPmzvFU

- PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 11, 2025

 

What are Deepfakes? 

A deepfake is a digitally altered video created using artificial intelligence tools to make it appear as though someone said or did something they never actually did. These videos can be highly convincing but are intended to mislead.

Why this matters Sharing unverified or manipulated content can misinform the public, damage reputations, and potentially cause unnecessary panic. Authorities advise citizens to rely only on verified government channels and credible news sources for information.

