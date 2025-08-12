403
Toddler Crushed To Death By JCB In South Kashmir's Kulgam
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A non-local toddler was crushed to death by a JCB at Baihama area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.
Officials said that today a toddler lost his life at Brick Klin after he came under a JCB.
The deceased has been identified as Narender Kumar son of Ramanand Kumar.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident. (GNS)Read Also 12 Tourists Injured In Road Accident in J&K's Ramban Srinagar Youth Dies, Another Injured In Bandipora Road Accident
