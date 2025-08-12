Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Toddler Crushed To Death By JCB In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Toddler Crushed To Death By JCB In South Kashmir's Kulgam


2025-08-12 08:11:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A non-local toddler was crushed to death by a JCB at Baihama area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Officials said that today a toddler lost his life at Brick Klin after he came under a JCB.

The deceased has been identified as Narender Kumar son of Ramanand Kumar.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident. (GNS)

