Toddler Crushed To Death By JCB In South Kashmir's Kulgam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A non-local toddler was crushed to death by a JCB at Baihama area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Officials said that today a toddler lost his life at Brick Klin after he came under a JCB.

The deceased has been identified as Narender Kumar son of Ramanand Kumar.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident. (GNS)

Read Also 12 Tourists Injured In Road Accident in J&K's Ramban Srinagar Youth Dies, Another Injured In Bandipora Road Accident