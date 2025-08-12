403
Tokyo Stocks Hit Record Highs Prompted By Optimism Over Tariffs Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Tokyo stocks soared Tuesday, with both indexes ending at all-time highs, the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) said, as investor sentiment was lifted by optimism over easing US-China trade tensions.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average advanced 897.69 points, or 2.15 percent, from Friday to 42,718.17, exceeding its previous record close on July 11, 2024.
Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The broader Tokyo Stock Price Index, which covers all First Section issues on the TSE, gained 42.16 points, or 1.39 percent, to 3,066.37, also marked an all-time closing high.
According to public broadcaster NHK, investor sentiment was buoyed by optimism that the recent Japan-US agreement on tariff measures would be reflected in trade policy, easing uncertainty over the outlook.
Sentiment was further lifted after the US announced it would extend the deadline to suspend part of the additional tariffs on Chinese imports, alleviating concerns over US-China trade friction, NHK said. (end)
