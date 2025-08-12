Volt Carbon Technologies Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of $100,000
Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued under the First Tranche will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.
No finder's fee were paid in connection with the closing of the First Tranche. The Company expects to close the second tranche of the Offering on or before Sept 10, 2025, subject to TSXV approval.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news, please refer to the website .
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.
V-Bond Lee, P. Eng, President, Chairman of the Board and Director
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment