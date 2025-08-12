Name Of Azerbaijani Astrophysicist Immortalized In Space

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The exploration of space and the study of celestial bodies have long been a source of inspiration and discovery.

In recognition of significant contributions to this vast field, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) often names asteroids and other astronomical objects after distinguished scientists.

One such honor has recently been bestowed upon Faiq Musayev, a renowned Azerbaijani astrophysicist.

His work in the realm of astrophysics, particularly in the development of advanced optical instruments for telescopes, has earned him a lasting legacy in both the scientific community and beyond.

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has officially named a small planet after the well-known astrophysicist and Candidate of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Faiq Musayev, Azernews reports.

The asteroid with catalog number 553035 was discovered on January 10, 2011, by Timur Kryachko and Boris Satovski at the Zelenchuk station.

This small planet, which orbits in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, was provisionally named "2011 AM34" until the first quarter of this year.

Faiq Musayev was born on August 19, 1959, in the Guba district, Azerbaijan. In 1981, he graduated from the Faculty of Physics at Azerbaijan State University (now Baku State University) and began his professional career as a young specialist at the Institute of Space Research.

In 1982, he was employed as a research associate at the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory. Having engaged in scientific work there for many years, in 1992 he successfully defended his dissertation at one of the world's most renowned astrophysics centers- the Special Astrophysical Observatory of the Russian Academy of Sciences, earning the academic degree of Candidate of Physical and Mathematical Sciences.

In 1995, upon his own request, he resigned from the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory and continued his scientific activity at the Special Astrophysical Observatory.

During his time there, Faiq Musayev gained extensive experience in assembling specific electronic light receivers for telescopes and established himself as a highly qualified experimental spectroscopist in the assembly of optical instruments.

The devices he assembled for telescopes at observatories in Russia, Poland, Bulgaria, and Turkiye were successfully tested and proved effective.

High-quality observational materials obtained using these devices have served as the basis for interesting results achieved by various researchers.

Faiq Musayev also made significant contributions to the strengthening of collaboration between the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory and the Special Astrophysical Observatory, as well as to the development of optical instruments installed on observatory telescopes.