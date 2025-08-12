Syrskyi Allocates Additional Forces To Eliminate Saboteurs In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Kovaliov, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has made 35 attempts to push back our units. [...] Three firefights are still ongoing," he said.

According to Kovaliov, the highest enemy activity is observed near the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Maiak, Dorozhnie, Nykonorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Sukhеtske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Horikhove, and Dachne.

Azov Corps takes up defensive positions on Pokrovsk front, enemy sustains losses

The spokesperson explained that the enemy, taking advantage of its numerical superiority and suffering heavy personnel losses, is attempting to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of positions held by Ukrainian defenders.

"By decision of the Commander-in-Chief, additional forces and resources have been allocated to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups penetrating beyond the defensive line," Kovaliov said.

Preliminary estimates indicate that in this sector, Ukrainian forces have eliminated 64 and wounded 38 enemy personnel, destroyed one vehicle, 21 UAVs, a communications antenna, and one motorcycle, as well as damaging one artillery piece and two motorcycles.

Illustrative photo: 37th Separate Marine Brigade