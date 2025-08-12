Syrskyi Allocates Additional Forces To Eliminate Saboteurs In Pokrovsk Sector
"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has made 35 attempts to push back our units. [...] Three firefights are still ongoing," he said.
According to Kovaliov, the highest enemy activity is observed near the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Maiak, Dorozhnie, Nykonorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Sukhеtske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Horikhove, and Dachne.Read also: Azov Corps takes up defensive positions on Pokrovsk front, enemy sustains losses
The spokesperson explained that the enemy, taking advantage of its numerical superiority and suffering heavy personnel losses, is attempting to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of positions held by Ukrainian defenders.
"By decision of the Commander-in-Chief, additional forces and resources have been allocated to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups penetrating beyond the defensive line," Kovaliov said.
Preliminary estimates indicate that in this sector, Ukrainian forces have eliminated 64 and wounded 38 enemy personnel, destroyed one vehicle, 21 UAVs, a communications antenna, and one motorcycle, as well as damaging one artillery piece and two motorcycles.
Illustrative photo: 37th Separate Marine Brigade
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment