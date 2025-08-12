MENAFN - PR Newswire) Full seasons of award-winning shows like Severance, Shrinking, Ted Lasso, Slow Horses and Silo are now available on demand on seatback screens and United mobile app, and new shows will be added every month

United plans to have 300,000+ screens across its fleet – more than any other U.S. airline – as it takes delivery of hundreds of new airplanes and retrofits existing aircraft

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced that full seasons of select Apple TV+ global hits will now be available for free on the airline's 130,000+ seatback screens and in the United app, including award-winning shows such as Severance, Shrinking, Ted Lasso, Slow Horses and Silo and more.

Severance at 30,000 Feet: Award-Winning Apple Originals Now Playing on United

United has made a series of investments in the seatback experience in recent years, including installing seatback screens in every seat as part of its United Next growth plan and most recently announcing a new aircraft interior that includes huge, Bluetooth-enabled, 27-inch, 4K OLED seatback screens, the largest among U.S. carriers. The introduction of Apple TV+ aligns with United's plans to have 300,000+ screens across its fleet as it takes delivery of hundreds of new airplanes and retrofits existing aircraft.

United customers enjoy thousands of hours of fresh new entertainment content every month, and the addition of more premium originals from Apple TV+ gives travelers even more options to watch during their travel journey. Last month, Apple TV+ landed a record-breaking 81 Emmy Award nominations , with Severance leading as this year's most-nominated series.

"Apple creates groundbreaking original series, and United travelers are going to love watching fan-favorite Apple Originals for free on their next flight," said Mark Muren, United's Managing Director of Product, Identity and Loyalty. "We're setting a new standard for a premium inflight experience, and our first-of-its-kind collaboration with Apple TV+ gives fliers more high-quality content options on the latest high-definition seatback screens."

Apple Original series will appear on a featured Apple TV+ channel and include the entire first seasons of Severance, Shrinking, Ted Lasso, Slow Horses and Silo, with The Morning Show and Bad Sisters to be added this September. The airline will continue adding new seasons and content each month, including more than 250 TV show episodes, feature documentaries and films – all for free inflight on United's seatback screens and in the United app.

In addition to being this year's most Emmy nominated series, Severance is one of the most critically acclaimed shows of 2025, and now, United travelers can watch all nine episodes of the first season of Severance onboard any domestic or international United flight with inflight entertainment or in the United app. That means customers can catch an episode or two on a short-haul route and pick up right where they left off on their next United flight, or binge the entire season in one-sitting on a long-haul flight.

United has previously partnered with Apple to launch game-changing innovations that help customers and employees, including:



Live flight updates for iPhone and Apple Watch: United was the first U.S. airline to support Live Activities for iPhone , allowing customers to get live, personalized flight notifications for details such as countdown to boarding, gate number, seat, bag tracking and more right on their iPhone Lock Screen or Dynamic Island – all without opening the United app. Similarly, with Live Activities on Apple Watch, customers can access important flight information right from their wrist. The live updates have helped millions of travelers since last year, especially during peak travel times.

Bag tracking enhancements: United integrated Apple's Share Item Location for AirTag , so customers everywhere who travel with an AirTag or Find My network accessory can seamlessly share the accessory location with United's customer service team to help locate their luggage in the event that it is mishandled. Mobilized employees: With iPhone and iPad, United employees are fully mobile and empowered to be their most effective – making tasks simpler to complete, communication easier, and flying more enjoyable for customers.

