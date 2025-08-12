Clint's Comedy Club Returns To Overland Park With A Fresh Identity And New Lineup

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 11, 2025 7:04 pm - Clint's Comedy Club invites comedy lovers to join the celebration. With a new name, a bold vision, and a packed calendar of performances, the club is poised to reclaim its place as the metro's premier destination for live comedy.

Overland Park, KS - September 2025 - Kansas City's comedy scene is about to get a major boost. The iconic venue formerly known as Clint's Comedy Stop is making its highly anticipated return this fall-rebranded, reenergized, and ready to deliver unforgettable nights of laughter.

Now operating as Clint's Comedy Club, the venue will reopen at its original location in the Rosana Square Shopping Center at 119th & Metcalf. Founded in 2018 by Kansas City entrepreneur and stand-up comedian Clint Warren, the club quickly became a cornerstone of the local entertainment landscape, known for showcasing top-tier talent and fostering a vibrant comedy community.

“We're thrilled to bring Clint's Comedy Club back to life,” said Warren.“This isn't just a reopening-it's a reinvention. We're doubling down on our commitment to live comedy and creating a space where both seasoned pros and rising stars can shine.”

The grand reopening will feature a curated lineup of nationally recognized comedians alongside beloved local acts, promising a dynamic mix of humor for every taste. The club's refreshed brand reflects its evolution while honoring its roots as a home for authentic, high-quality stand-up.

To celebrate the return, Clint's Comedy Club is launching the“Laugh Out Loud Ticket Giveaway,” giving fans the chance to win free tickets to upcoming shows throughout the fall. Comedy lovers can enter at , with winners announced weekly leading up to the grand reopening. It's the perfect way to kick off a new era of laughter in Kansas City.

Upcoming Event Include:

- Comedian Chris "Boom Boom" Johnson - Sat, Sep 20 - Chris is a high-energy comic known for rapid-fire delivery, wild childhood tales, and a near-death ostrich encounter. Seen on Comedy Central and top Midwest stages, he always leaves crowds roaring.

- Comedian Steve Sabo - Sat, Sep 27 - Steve Sabo is edgy, honest, and hilarious-seen on HBO, Comedy Central, and more. He's performed for troops overseas, written seven books, and authored the Amazon bestseller How to FAIL at Stand-Up Comedy.

- Comedian Nathan Timmel - Sat, Oct 04 - Nathan blends wit and wisdom with over 100M video views and 350K followers. He's performed for troops in Iraq and Afghanistan-and yes, he lives in Iowa. On purpose. Expect smart, unexpected laughs.

- Comedian Jason Resler - Sat, Oct 11 - Jason Resler, seen on Comedy Central, CBS, Hulu, and heard on SiriusXM, delivers sharp, smart comedy. With over 5,000 shows performed, this road warrior keeps audiences laughing and shows no signs of stopping.

Clint's Comedy Club invites comedy lovers, media, and influencers to join the celebration this September. With a new name, a bold vision, and a packed calendar of performances, the club is poised to reclaim its place as the metro's premier destination for live comedy.