Taylorsville, UT Families Get Support Through Child Therapy Counseling Services

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 12, 2025 2:00 am - If you're worried about your child's emotional and mental well-being, the counseling services at Influence Therapy (385-275-6388) are designed for kids and include play therapy, individual sessions, and family group work.

As a parent, there's nothing more heartbreaking than seeing your child struggle with their emotions and not knowing how to help them. You want to be the one they turn to when they feel sad, anxious, or upset, but sometimes, kids just can't find the words to express what they're going through. Maybe they're dealing with school stress, challenges at home, or even feelings of anxiety or anger that you don't quite understand. If you've noticed changes in your child's behavior or emotions, therapy might be just what they need to start feeling better.

At Influence Therapy, they offer therapy and counseling services designed specifically to help children work through their struggles in a way that feels comfortable, safe, and supportive. Learn more at

But here's the good news: the trained professionals at Influence Therapy are here to help guide your child through those tough moments. They offer a variety of therapy options, each adjustable to fit the unique needs of your child. Let's take a closer look at what's available:

Play Therapy: Let Them Express Themselves Naturally

Children often have a hard time putting their feelings into words. That's where play therapy comes in. This approach allows kids to express themselves through toys, art, and games – tools that let them communicate what they might not be able to say. Play therapy helps children work through their emotions and develop social skills, all while engaging in something fun and natural. It's like a creative, stress-free way for them to get the emotional support they need.

Individual Therapy: One-on-One Support

If your child needs more personalized attention, individual therapy could be the perfect option. During these sessions, your child will meet one-on-one with a therapist who can build a trusting relationship with them. In a safe, private space, your child can open up about what's bothering them, whether it's anxiety, depression, or even behavioral issues. With the therapist's help, they'll learn how to cope with those feelings and start to feel more in control.

Family Therapy: Supporting Your Child Together

Sometimes, challenges at home can affect how your child is feeling. Family therapy is a great option when family dynamics are playing a role in your child's emotional health. Working together as a family, everyone can learn better ways to communicate and support each other. By addressing issues as a team, you're not only helping your child but also strengthening your family bond.

Why Early Intervention is Key

As a parent, it's natural to want to protect your child from anything that might hurt them. That's why it's so important to recognize when your child might need extra support, whether it's from therapy or counseling. Early intervention can make all the difference. By addressing issues like anxiety, depression, or difficult family situations early on, your child has a better chance of developing healthier emotional coping mechanisms that will last a lifetime.

If you're noticing your child is struggling more than usual or if they're acting out in ways that you don't understand, it might be time to consider therapy. Influence Therapy offers the tools and expertise to help your child navigate their feelings and grow emotionally stronger.

Want to learn more or schedule a consultation?

Visit or give them a call at (385) 275-6388. They're here to help your child thrive and feel more confident in themselves.

Mental health challenges in children are on the rise, and the sooner you can get your child the help they need, the better. In fact, studies show that about 1 in 6 children between the ages of 2 and 8 experience