Italian Athlete Passes Away After World Games Collapse
(MENAFN) Tragedy struck the World Games 2025 after Mattia Debertolis, a 29-year-old Italian orienteering competitor, died following a collapse during Friday's men's middle-distance final, event organizers confirmed Tuesday.
The incident occurred during the orienteering competition held amid extreme weather conditions, where temperatures soared above 30°C (86°F) with high humidity.
Debertolis was discovered unconscious on the course and rushed to a medical facility. Despite intensive treatment at what organizers described as one of China’s leading medical institutions, he died four days later.
“Despite receiving immediate expert medical care at one of China’s leading medical institutions, he passed away,” stated a joint announcement by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of The World Games 2025 Chengdu and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF). No cause of death was disclosed in the statement.
The World Games, held every four years, features sports not included in the Olympic Games.
