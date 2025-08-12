Syra Health Announces Second Quarter Financial Results, Advancing Toward Profitability On Margin Gains And Cost Reductions
|
SYRA HEALTH CORP.
|
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
2,305,924
|
|
|
$
|
2,395,405
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
886,361
|
|
|
|
680,827
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
242,444
|
|
|
|
276,563
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
3,434,729
|
|
|
|
3,352,795
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
14,572
|
|
|
|
27,347
|
|
Right-of-use asset
|
|
|
22,161
|
|
|
|
299,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,471,462
|
|
|
$
|
3,679,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
557,056
|
|
|
$
|
101,690
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
124,753
|
|
|
|
230,383
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
266,611
|
|
|
|
16,611
|
|
Current portion of operating lease liability, related party
|
|
|
22,161
|
|
|
|
111,978
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
86,718
|
|
|
|
152,887
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,057,299
|
|
|
|
613,549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current portion of operating lease liability, related
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
187,212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,057,299
|
|
|
|
800,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000
|
|
|
11,339
|
|
|
|
8,979
|
|
Convertible class B common stock, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
833
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
11,762,278
|
|
|
|
11,692,952
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(9,360,054)
|
|
|
|
(8,824,193)
|
|
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
|
|
2,414,163
|
|
|
|
2,878,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
|
$
|
3,471,462
|
|
|
$
|
3,679,332
|
|
SYRA HEALTH CORP.
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
|
$
|
1,946,199
|
|
|
$
|
1,969,681
|
|
|
$
|
3,803,973
|
|
|
$
|
3,722,021
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
|
1,193,304
|
|
|
|
1,619,674
|
|
|
|
2,461,922
|
|
|
|
3,192,727
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
752,895
|
|
|
|
350,007
|
|
|
|
1,342,051
|
|
|
|
529,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and benefits
|
|
|
326,354
|
|
|
|
847,064
|
|
|
|
833,561
|
|
|
|
1,583,367
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
164,939
|
|
|
|
141,456
|
|
|
|
388,965
|
|
|
|
336,036
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
29,712
|
|
|
|
277,894
|
|
|
|
66,885
|
|
|
|
555,442
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
289,069
|
|
|
|
456,572
|
|
|
|
576,356
|
|
|
|
858,837
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
5,979
|
|
|
|
17,374
|
|
|
|
12,776
|
|
|
|
29,919
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
816,053
|
|
|
|
1,740,360
|
|
|
|
1,878,543
|
|
|
|
3,363,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(63,158)
|
|
|
|
(1,390,353)
|
|
|
|
(536,492)
|
|
|
|
(2,834,307)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
3,420
|
|
|
|
3,826
|
|
|
|
7,718
|
|
|
|
4,807
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(3,858)
|
|
|
|
(3,729)
|
|
|
|
(7,806)
|
|
|
|
(7,806)
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
|
(438)
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
631
|
|
|
|
(2,999)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(63,596)
|
|
|
$
|
(1,390,256)
|
|
|
$
|
(535,861)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,837,306)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares
|
|
|
11,939,169
|
|
|
|
6,602,421
|
|
|
|
11,764,086
|
|
|
|
6,548,817
|
|
Net loss per common share - basic
|
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.43)
|
|
SYRA HEALTH CORP.
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(535,861)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,837,306)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
12,775
|
|
|
|
29,919
|
|
Common stock issued for services
|
|
|
2,586
|
|
|
|
37,750
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
63,199
|
|
Stock-based compensation, stock options
|
|
|
54,067
|
|
|
|
28,486
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(205,534)
|
|
|
|
270,539
|
|
Accounts receivable, related party
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(797)
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
34,119
|
|
|
|
148,927
|
|
Right-of-use asset
|
|
|
277,029
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
455,366
|
|
|
|
37,123
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
250,000
|
|
|
|
6,108
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
(105,630)
|
|
|
|
(24,761)
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
|
(277,029)
|
|
|
|
(63,199)
|
|
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
|
|
|
(38,112)
|
|
|
|
(2,304,012)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(11,111)
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(11,111)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds received on exercise of warrants
|
|
|
14,800
|
|
|
|
850,129
|
|
Repayments on notes payable
|
|
|
(66,169)
|
|
|
|
(220,729)
|
|
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|
|
|
(51,369)
|
|
|
|
629,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
(89,481)
|
|
|
|
(1,685,723)
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF
|
|
|
2,395,405
|
|
|
|
3,280,075
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
|
$
|
2,305,924
|
|
|
$
|
1,594,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
$
|
7,087
|
|
|
$
|
7,806
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion of Class B common stock to Class A common
|
|
$
|
2,333
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Initial recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
351,193
|
|
Prepaid asset financed with note payable
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
150,159
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release and the accompanying tables: adjusted EBITDA. We use this non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of our operating performance and liquidity, and believe it is useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in analyzing, trending, and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. However, this measure is not intended to be a substitute for those reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. For reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures under GAAP, see the table below.
|
SYRA HEALTH CORP.
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBIDTA TO NET LOSS
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
$(63,596)
|
|
$(1,390,256)
|
Interest Expense
|
3,858
|
|
3,729
|
Depreciation Expense
|
5,978
|
|
17,374
|
Taxes
|
-
|
|
-
|
Earnings before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and
|
$ (53,760)
|
|
$ (1,369,153)
About Syra Health
Syra Health is a healthcare technology company that powers better health in critical areas such as mental health, population health, and the healthcare workforce. The company's leading-edge technology products and innovative services focus on prevention, access, and affordability. With a commitment to improving health, Syra Health is advancing healthcare solutions nationwide and around the world. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For Investor or Media Inquiries:
Christine Drury
IR/PR
Syra Health
463-345-5180
[email protected]
