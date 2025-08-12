Farther Named #1 Fastest-Growing Financial Services Firm In America By Inc. Magazine

Innovative Wealth Management Firm Ranked #8 on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of ~12,000%

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Farther , the intelligent wealth management firm fusing adaptive, proprietary technology with expert financial advisor guidance, today announced it has ranked #8 overall and #1 in financial services on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking reflects Farther's extraordinary momentum and the power of its all-in-one platform, designed to help advisors scale and deliver more value to clients.

Farther achieved this milestone with 11,968% revenue growth over three years, fueled by rapid client adoption, significant increases in assets under management, and a growing network of top-tier financial advisors joining the firm from around the country. In July, Farther announced it surpassed $13 billion in recruited assets.

"This honor validates everything we have built: a smarter, more scalable wealth management firm that empowers advisors and delivers more for clients," said Taylor Matthews, Co-Founder and CEO of Farther . "We are proud to be setting a new standard for what a modern wealth management firm can be."

Farther's growth is driven by the power of its all-in-one Intelligent Wealth Platform, which delivers an improved experience for both clients and advisors. Clients gain a clear, unified view of their entire financial lives all through a single login. Advisors, in turn, are equipped with advanced tools to build personalized, tax-optimized portfolios and streamline operational tasks, allowing them to scale their practices and spend more time where it matters most: with their clients.

"Farther's Intelligent Wealth Platform is the high-performance engine; and our advisors are the expert drivers helping clients reach their financial goals faster," said Brad Genser, Co-Founder and CTO of Farther . "By pairing advanced technology with expert human advice, we are delivering the modern wealth experience that clients expect. We help clients and their advisors gain more time, more money, and greater confidence."

This latest recognition adds to Farther's growing list of accolades, including its $72 million Series C funding round in 2024 , recognition as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for two consecutive years, a top ranking on AdvisorHub's list of leading recruiters in wealth management , and the title of WealthTech of the Year at the 2024 U.S. FinTech Awards .

To learn more about the Inc. 5000, visit: inc/inc5000 .

About Farther

Farther is the intelligent wealth management firm, combining powerful technology with premier advisors to accelerate financial freedom. The fastest-growing financial services firm in the country, Farther is home to top advisors and high-net-worth clients. For more information, visit farther .

SOURCE Farther

