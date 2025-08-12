Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Integer To Present At 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference On Sept. 4


2025-08-12 08:01:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANO, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced participation in the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, to be held Sept. 3 – 5, in Boston. Members of the Integer executive leadership team will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, Sept. 4, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under“News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net .

Learn more about Integer at .

About Integer ®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at .

Investor Relations: Media Relations:
Kristen Stewart Lauren Ban
... ...
551.337.3973 469.476.9615

