Silexion Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
| SILEXION THERAPEUTICS CORP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|Assets
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$3,466
|$1,187
|Restricted cash
|25
|35
|Prepaid expenses
|1,683
|966
|Other current assets
|63
|62
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|5,237
|2,250
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Restricted cash
|53
|48
|Long-term deposit
|5
|5
|Property and equipment, net
|30
|30
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|472
|530
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|560
|613
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$5,797
|$2,863
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity (capital deficiency)
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
|$692
|$929
|Current maturities of operating lease liability
|171
|158
|Employee related obligations
|628
|642
|Accrued expenses and other account payable
|659
|788
|Private warrants to purchase ordinary shares (including $* and $1 due to related party, as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|*
|2
|Underwriters Promissory Note
|-
|1,004
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|2,150
|3,523
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Long-term operating lease liability
|337
|368
|Related Party Promissory Note
|3,190
|2,961
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|$3,527
|$3,329
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$5,677
|$6,852
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY):
|Ordinary shares ($0.0135 par value per share, 1,481,482 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 579,536 and 123,290** shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|8
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|47,604
|39,263
|Accumulated deficit
|(47,492)
|(43,254)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY)
|$120
|$(3,989)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY)
|$5,797
|$2,863
All share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-15 reverse share split as discussed in Note 11(b) to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025
* Represents an amount less than $1
** Net of 28 treasury shares held by the Company as of December 31, 2024
| SILEXION THERAPEUTICS CORP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Six months ended June 30
|Three months ended June 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
| Research and development
(including $0 and $34 from related party for the six months period ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and including $0 and $17 from related party for the three months period ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|$1,608
|$1,727
|$1,018
|$766
| General and administrative
(including $58 and $24 from related party for the six months period ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and including $37 and $12 from related party for the three months period ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|2,326
|908
|1,266
|619
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|3,934
|2,635
|2,284
|1,385
|OPERATING LOSS
|3,934
|2,635
|2,284
|1,385
| Financial expenses, net
(including $229 and $135 from related party for the six months period ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and including $197 and $60 from related party for the three months period ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|301
|270
|216
|102
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX
|$4,235
|$2,905
|$2,500
|$1,487
|INCOME TAX
|3
|7
|3
|2
|NET LOSS
|$4,238
|$2,912
|$2,503
|$1,489
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the Company
|4,238
|2,845
|2,503
|1,472
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|67
|-
|17
|Total
|$4,238
|$2,912
|$2,503
|$1,489
|LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED
|$8.21
|$381.09
|$4.32
|$197.80
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
|516,110
|7,466
|579,523
|7,442
All share and per share amounts have been adjusted (for any period preceding the relevant reverse share split, on a retroactive basis) to reflect 1-for-9 and 1-for-15 reverse share splits, as discussed in Notes 1(g) and 11(b) to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025
