Advizorpro Named To 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AdvizorPro , a trusted data intelligence platform for the RIA and broader financial services industry, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America. The annual ranking celebrates entrepreneurial success and one of the most dynamic segments of the U.S. economy – independent businesses.This marks AdvizorPro's second appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, reflecting its rapid growth and expanding impact on the asset management, wealthtech, and advisor recruitment industries.“Making the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our team, our customers, and the market's need for smarter prospecting tools,” said Michael Magnan, CEO and Founder of AdvizorPro.“We've grown by helping our clients grow – giving them the intelligence and integrations they need to identify opportunities and win business faster.”AdvizorPro's platform aggregates and structures regulatory filings, proprietary data, and third-party partnerships into a unified, searchable platform of financial advisors, insurance producers, and family offices. Along the way, the company has continued to innovate - leveraging AI in data aggregation and structuring, introducing new features, building powerful integrations, and delivering a differentiated customer success experience. This innovation-first mindset has been key to AdvizorPro's success and its goal of becoming the go-to platform for industry experts.Since its founding, AdvizorPro has expanded its client base across leading ETF issuers, asset managers, fintechs, and recruiting firms, while doubling annual revenue growth multiple years in a row.About the Inc. 5000 ListCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent.About AdvizorProAdvizorPro is a trusted financial services prospecting platform, helping asset managers, wealthtech firms, and recruiters identify, qualify, and engage their ideal prospects. With comprehensive datasets, advanced search capabilities, and seamless CRM integrations, AdvizorPro equips clients with the intelligence they need to accelerate growth. Learn more at .

