Clairvoyant Networks, Inc. Ranks No. 2280 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 188% Percent, This Marks Clairvoyant Network's Second Time on the List

- Stephen Popovich, President and CEO of Clairvoyant Networks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Clairvoyant Networks, Inc. is No. 2280 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"We are honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list for the second time," said Stephen Popovich, President and CEO of Clairvoyant Networks. "Our Theora Care® products are revolutionizing remote care monitoring with AI/Neural Networking to deliver advanced fall detection capabilities, market leading caregiver applications and enterprise-class device monitoring for robust deployments. Our exceptional growth has occurred while we are building new technology with our NIH Grant and one of five Finalists in the prestigious Longitude Prize on Dementia global competition.”

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">inc/inc5000.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Clairvoyant Networks, parent company of Theora Care, provides caregiving solutions that use advanced situational awareness technology that maximizes the quality of life (QoL) for older adults, those with chronic conditions and special needs as well as integrating caregiver connectivity and support into its product design. Theora Rhythms(tm) is the next generation situational awareness technology platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI), neural networks, Ultra Wideband and other tools where location and condition tracking is key. Backed by research studies with government health organizations and academia, Clairvoyant Networks is the only U.S.-based company to be a finalist in the 2025 Longitude Prize on Dementia. Theora Care solutions are sold direct to consumer via the company website and through distribution partners in home care, senior living and law enforcement. The company's mission is to improve care and communication, lower costs, mitigate risk and increase health and wellness security. Learn more: theoracare

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Shelley Symonds

Clairvoyant Networks

+1 510-219-0721

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.