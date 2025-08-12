MERIT Earns Spot On Inc. 5000 For Eighth Consecutive Year, Celebrating Sustained Growth And Innovation

MERIT, Your Clinical Endpoint Expert

- Yijun Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of MERITMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a global leader in clinical trial endpoint services and technology, has once again been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks MERIT's eighth consecutive year on the list, earning a rank of 4047 for 2025.“This milestone reflects the strength of our vision and the dedication of our team,” said Yijun Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT.“Eight years of consistent recognition is not just a testament to our growth-it's a validation of our commitment to delivering bench-to-bedside, reliable, collaborative services to our clients through our EXCELSIORTM platform.”Other major milestones of MERIT's growth in the first half of 2025:.With the acquisition of OSOD, LLC, MERIT now offers preclinical research services, enabling a seamless transition from preclinical to clinical phases of drug development.Formation of MERIT's subsidiary, MERIT CRO CANADA, Inc.About MERITMERIT is an innovative, global clinical and preclinical trial endpoint and technology services provider working in a variety of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, respiratory, oncology, and cardiology. We partner with pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors as well as CROs to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional trials. Together, our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide. MERIT has offices in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, Shanghai, China, and Toronto, Canada.About EXCELSIORTMEXCELSIORTM is MERIT's proprietary, cloud-based software platform designed to streamline the collection and analysis of clinical and preclinical trial imaging data. Built to meet global regulatory standards-including HIPAA, 21 CFR Part 11, GDPR, and HGRAC-EXCELSIOR offers clients real-time data access, instant data transfer, and global scalability.About the Inc. 5000The Inc. 5000 list is a benchmark of entrepreneurial success, ranking privately held U.S. companies by revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies on the 2025 list were evaluated based on growth from 2021 to 2024, and must meet rigorous criteria including independence, profitability, and U.S. headquarters.

