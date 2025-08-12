403
US Senator Urges to List M23, RSF as Terrorists
(MENAFN) A prominent Republican senator is urging the United States to formally label the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) and Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as foreign terrorist entities.
This initiative is being spearheaded by Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
The proposal is part of a broader set of amendments introduced to Congress earlier this month as part of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.
Framed as a strategic overhaul of American engagement with Africa, the amendments seek to address concerns over regional instability and shifting international alliances.
As part of this legislative package, the measures also advocate for a thorough examination of Kenya’s designation as a Major Non-NATO Ally.
This reassessment would evaluate whether Nairobi’s foreign policy continues to align with U.S. security interests, especially in light of its perceived increasing alignment with China and Russia.
The proposal reflects growing unease in Washington over Africa’s geopolitical direction and the influence of rival powers on the continent.
The legislation mandates that the Secretary of State, working alongside the Secretary of the Treasury and the Attorney General, evaluate whether the M23 and RSF fulfill the conditions necessary to be labeled as terrorist organizations under American legal standards.
According to Risch, “Not later than 90 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of State shall submit to the appropriate congressional committees a classified report containing the results of the assessment.”
The M23 rebel faction, which has been engaged in protracted conflict with the Congolese administration in the country’s resource-rich eastern region, significantly intensified its activities earlier this year.
The group captured several strategic towns in North Kivu, drawing widespread condemnation.
Both the Congolese government and UN investigators have accused M23 of committing large-scale atrocities, including mass killings, sexual assaults, and the forced displacement of vast numbers of civilians.
The group is also believed to receive support from Rwanda, a charge that Kigali strongly refutes.
