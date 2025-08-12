Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump declares public safety emergency in Washington

Trump declares public safety emergency in Washington


2025-08-12 07:49:27
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced a public safety emergency in Washington on Monday, ordering the deployment of National Guard forces to address what he described as escalating violent crime and urban deterioration.

The decision, made under Section 740 of the Home Rule Act of 1973, temporarily placed the city’s police department under federal control and brought in 800 National Guard troops.

According to the White House, Washington currently has one of the highest violent crime and robbery rates among major US cities. Officials cited a 2024 homicide rate exceeding 27 per 100,000 residents and vehicle thefts more than triple the national average. Trump also pointed to issues such as homelessness, graffiti, and neglected infrastructure as threats to both public safety and the functioning of federal institutions.

The president did not specify how long the federal control of the police would last, though the law limits it to 30 days without congressional approval. Legal challenges could also arise over the move.

"We're going to take our capital back," Trump declared during a White House press conference.

He also called for the removal of homeless encampments across the city but did not present a plan for relocating the thousands who could be displaced.

MENAFN12082025000045017281ID1109917097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search