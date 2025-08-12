Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians Ranks No. 3681 On The 2025 Inc. 5000

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and the unwavering support of our customers," said Dan Hartsough, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians. "This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence and is a reminder that when you provide your clients with an exceptional customer experience, success follows. We are excited for the future and ready to continue growing and serving our communities."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians provides residential plumbing and sewer services, top-notch electrical services and outstanding heating and cooling services throughout the greater Seattle, Tacoma and Tukwila areas. This year is Hart's sixth year to earn a spot on the prestigious list; Harts first appeared on the list in 2019.

To learn more about Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC and the services it offers, call them at (253) 470-8766 or visit .

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Home of the Forever Warranty, Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing, HVAC and electrical solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW and was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2024. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit .

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

