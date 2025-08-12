Cecilian Partners Ranks No. 547 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Proptech innovator climbs nearly 500 spots in national ranking, earning back-to-back recognition

NEW HOPE, Pa., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, today announced that Cecilian Partners ranks No. 547 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the second consecutive year that the proptech firm has been recognized, rising 486 spots from its 2024 ranking of No. 1,033.

"To make the Inc. 5000 once is an incredible milestone. To make it twice-and to nearly cut our ranking in half in just one year-speaks volumes about the focus and dedication of our team and the trust of our clients," said John Cecilian, Jr., co-founder and CEO of Cecilian Partners. "We've built our growth on delivering tech that solves real problems for community developers and homebuilders. This recognition proves that when you get it right for your customers, the results follow."

Cecilian Partners' Residential OS® digitizes the entire community development process, unifying data, automating manual work, and elevating the homebuying experience. The company's platforms-including The XO®, XO KISSTM, XplorerTM, Lot VaultTM, Brightdoor®, and Customer Blueprint®-are used across more than 300 projects, managing nearly 214,000 residential lots nationwide.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating a volatile economic landscape. Among the top 500 companies, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552%, with more than 48,678 jobs added to the U.S. economy.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, proving that entrepreneurial spirit remains the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Cecilian Partners

Cecilian Partners transforms the digital future for community developers and homebuilders with its Residential OS®, a patented software suite that centralizes data, automates processes, and elevates the homebuying experience from dirt to driveway. Headquartered in New Hope, PA, the company partners with many of the nation's top developers and builders. Learn more at cecilianpartners.

