ADC Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Operational Update
|
ADC Therapeutics SA
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product revenues, net
|
|
$ 18,085
|
|
$ 17,030
|
|
$ 35,489
|
|
$ 34,878
|
License revenues and royalties
|
|
754
|
|
380
|
|
6,383
|
|
585
|
Total revenue, net
|
|
18,839
|
|
17,410
|
|
41,872
|
|
35,463
|
Operating expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product sales
|
|
(836)
|
|
(1,217)
|
|
(2,897)
|
|
(3,727)
|
Research and development
|
|
(30,090)
|
|
(24,295)
|
|
(59,018)
|
|
(50,030)
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
(10,147)
|
|
(10,701)
|
|
(20,700)
|
|
(22,091)
|
General and administrative
|
|
(8,822)
|
|
(10,238)
|
|
(18,777)
|
|
(22,269)
|
Restructuring, impairment and other related costs
|
|
(13,091)
|
|
-
|
|
(13,091)
|
|
-
|
Total operating expense
|
|
(62,986)
|
|
(46,451)
|
|
(114,483)
|
|
(98,117)
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(44,147)
|
|
(29,041)
|
|
(72,611)
|
|
(62,654)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
1,934
|
|
3,253
|
|
3,988
|
|
6,201
|
Interest expense
|
|
(12,997)
|
|
(12,679)
|
|
(25,227)
|
|
(25,175)
|
Other, net
|
|
(182)
|
|
2,754
|
|
21
|
|
159
|
Total other expense, net
|
|
(11,245)
|
|
(6,672)
|
|
(21,218)
|
|
(18,815)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(55,392)
|
|
(35,713)
|
|
(93,829)
|
|
(81,469)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(1,254)
|
|
(234)
|
|
(1,419)
|
|
(397)
|
Loss before equity in net losses of joint venture
|
|
(56,646)
|
|
(35,947)
|
|
(95,248)
|
|
(81,866)
|
Equity in net losses of joint venture
|
|
-
|
|
(597)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,284)
|
Net loss
|
|
$ (56,646)
|
|
$ (36,544)
|
|
$ (95,248)
|
|
$ (83,150)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
$ (0.50)
|
|
$ (0.38)
|
|
$ (0.86)
|
|
$ (0.93)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and
|
|
113,743,358
|
|
95,691,245
|
|
110,490,935
|
|
89,121,783
|
ADC Therapeutics SA
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 264,560
|
|
$ 250,867
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
26,184
|
|
20,316
|
Inventory
|
|
17,763
|
|
18,387
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
4,584
|
|
8,370
|
Other current assets
|
|
5,664
|
|
9,450
|
Total current assets
|
|
318,755
|
|
307,390
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
1
|
|
5,075
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
1,488
|
|
8,354
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
1,317
|
|
1,161
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 321,561
|
|
$ 321,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$ 9,616
|
|
$ 18,029
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
54,984
|
|
62,440
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
64,600
|
|
80,469
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred royalty obligation, long-term
|
|
333,244
|
|
320,093
|
Senior secured term loans
|
|
114,473
|
|
113,632
|
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
|
|
1,258
|
|
7,995
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
7,170
|
|
2,433
|
Total liabilities
|
|
520,745
|
|
524,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' (deficit) equity
|
|
(199,184)
|
|
(202,642)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity
|
|
$ 321,561
|
|
$ 321,980
|
ADC Therapeutics SA
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
%
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
%
|
Total operating
|
$ (62,986)
|
|
$ (46,451)
|
|
$ (16,535)
|
|
36 %
|
|
$ (114,483)
|
|
$ (98,117)
|
|
$ (16,366)
|
|
17 %
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based
|
2,062
|
|
1,988
|
|
74
|
|
4 %
|
|
4,483
|
|
2,146
|
|
2,337
|
|
109 %
|
Restructuring
|
6,677
|
|
-
|
|
6,677
|
|
N/A
|
|
6,677
|
|
-
|
|
6,677
|
|
N/A
|
Impairment
|
6,414
|
|
-
|
|
6,414
|
|
N/A
|
|
6,414
|
|
-
|
|
6,414
|
|
N/A
|
Adjusted total
|
$ (47,833)
|
|
$ (44,463)
|
|
$ (3,370)
|
|
8 %
|
|
$ (96,909)
|
|
$ (95,971)
|
|
$ (938)
|
|
1 %
|
|
Three Months Ended June
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
in thousands (except for share and per share data)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net loss
|
$ (56,646)
|
|
$ (36,544)
|
|
$ (95,248)
|
|
$ (83,150)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense (i)
|
2,062
|
|
1,988
|
|
4,483
|
|
2,146
|
Deerfield warrants obligation, change in fair value
|
-
|
|
(2,230)
|
|
-
|
|
838
|
Effective interest expense on senior secured term
|
4,274
|
|
4,413
|
|
8,059
|
|
8,816
|
Deferred royalty obligation interest expense (iv)
|
8,723
|
|
8,266
|
|
17,168
|
|
16,359
|
Deferred royalty obligation cumulative catch-up
|
(184)
|
|
(263)
|
|
(196)
|
|
(526)
|
Restructuring charges (v)
|
6,677
|
|
-
|
|
6,677
|
|
-
|
Impairment charges (vi)
|
6,414
|
|
-
|
|
6,414
|
|
-
|
Adjusted net loss
|
$ (28,680)
|
|
$ (24,370)
|
|
$ (52,643)
|
|
$ (55,517)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$ (0.50)
|
|
$ (0.38)
|
|
$ (0.86)
|
|
$ (0.93)
|
Adjustment to net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
0.25
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.38
|
|
0.31
|
Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$ (0.25)
|
|
$ (0.25)
|
|
$ (0.48)
|
|
$ (0.62)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and
|
113,743,358
|
|
95,691,245
|
|
110,490,935
|
|
89,121,783
|
(i)
|
Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity awards issued to our directors, management and employees. The fair value of awards is computed at the time the award is granted and is recognized over the requisite service period less actual forfeitures by a charge to the statement of operations and a corresponding increase in additional paid-in capital within equity. These accounting entries have no cash impact.
|
|
|
(ii)
|
Change in the fair value of the Deerfield warrant obligation results from the valuation at the end of each accounting period. There are several inputs to these valuations, but those most likely to result in significant changes to the valuations are changes in the value of the underlying instrument (i.e., changes in the price of our common shares) and changes in expected volatility in that price. These accounting entries have no cash impact.
|
|
|
(iii)
|
Effective interest expense on senior secured term loans relates to the increase in the value of our loans in accordance with the amortized cost method.
|
|
|
(iv)
|
Deferred royalty obligation interest expense relates to the accretion expense on our deferred royalty obligation pursuant to the royalty purchase agreement with HCR and cumulative catch-up adjustments related to changes in the expected payments to HCR based on a periodic assessment of our underlying revenue projections.
|
|
|
(v)
|
Restructuring charges consist primarily of employee severance, contract termination costs and other costs associated to the strategic reprioritization and restructuring plan approved by the Board of Directors on June 11, 2025 ("2025 Restructuring").
|
|
|
(vi)
|
Impairment charges consist of write downs of long-lived and prepaid asset associated with the 2025 Restructuring. These accounting entries have no cash impact.
CONTACT:
Investors and Media
Nicole Riley
ADC Therapeutics
[email protected]
+1 862-926-9040
