Trust & Will Ranks In Top 20% On The 2025 Inc. 5000, Marking Its Third Straight Year On The List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Being recognized by Inc. 5000 for three years running is a testament to the incredible work our team does every day," said Cody Barbo, CEO and co-founder of Trust & Will. "We're proud not only of our sustained growth but of the meaningful impact we're making by providing affordable, straightforward estate planning tools that give people peace of mind."

Trust & Will ranks No. 909 on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year.

Post thi

The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The 2025 Inc. 5000 companies have thrived despite significant economic headwinds, including inflationary pressures and a fluctuating labor market.

Trust & Will's inclusion on this year's Inc. 5000 list comes on the heels of several significant milestones, including:



Launching EstateOS , the nation's first intelligent estate planning platform that transforms static documents into dynamic, connected plans; delivering personalized insights and seamless coordination for families, advisors, attorneys, nonprofits, and institutions.

Raising over $33 million in Series C funding , furthering Trust & Will's ability to innovate and scale its platform, products and services nationwide. Transitioning to a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility, transparency, and delivering positive impact alongside financial performance.

Trust & Will, headquartered in San Diego, has earned a place on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 909 nationally. The company also achieved high rankings in several sub-categories of the list, coming in at No. 17 in the San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad metropolitan area, No. 65 in the financial services sector, and No. 152 among companies in California.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, proving once again that the entrepreneurial spirit is the driving force behind the U.S. economy."

Inc. will honor Trust & Will and other 2025 Inc. 5000 companies at its annual Conference & Gala, held October 22–24 in Phoenix. Detailed results, including company profiles and industry-specific rankings, are available at .

About Trust & Will

Founded in 2017, Trust & Will is the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., trusted by over one million individuals and families. Our simple, secure, and attorney-approved online solutions empower Americans to create wills, trusts, healthcare directives, and other essential estate planning documents tailored to state-specific laws. As a certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), our mission to help every family leave a meaningful legacy is embedded into our business model, ensuring estate planning is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.

In 2025, we introduced EstateOSTM, the first intelligent platform built to modernize legacy planning and preservation. EstateOS powers connected estate plans for families and offers AI-enabled workflows, document extraction, and client collaboration designed specifically for professionals.

Today, our platform supports over 20,000 financial advisors and more than 200 enterprise partners, including banks, financial institutions, attorneys, nonprofits, real estate agents, and technology platforms. Notable partners include AARP, Fifth Third Bank, UBS, USAA, LPL Financial, and Northwestern Mutual. By enabling diverse professionals and organizations to integrate digital estate planning into their services, we're broadening estate planning access and fostering proactive, multi-generational financial conversations.

With more than one million users and over $200 billion in self-reported estate assets, Trust & Will is redefining estate planning as a strategic pillar of modern financial wellness. Recognized for innovation and leadership, we have earned spots on the CNBC Disruptor 50, Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM lists.

Learn more at trustandwill or about our commitment as a certified B Corp .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

SOURCE Trust & Will