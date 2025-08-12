Carolinas AGC Announces The 2025 Top Young Leader Award Winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce the 2025 Top Young Leaders ! The Top Young Leader Award recognizes those who play critical roles in the community and professional arenas of the construction industry. We believe it's important to honor the achievements of our young leaders as the emergence of these individuals is critical to the future of CAGC and the members we serve. The winners were honored at the 2025 Carolinas AGC Summit & Expo in late July. Watch video from the CAGC Summit & Expo.

Anna-Bryce Hobson

Anna-Bryce Hobson, an Associate with Parker Poe in Charleston, SC, graduated from NYU with a degree in Politics and a concentration in Mandarin and East Asian Studies. Prior to attending law school at Wake Forest, she lived in Miami and worked for AT&T, where she helped coordinate the buildout of technology solutions for, and negotiated the contracts of, AT&T's Chinese shipping clients and national sports' teams clients. Before moving to Charleston in 2024, Anna Bryce lived in Charlotte, NC and worked for Bradley; that is when her involvement with CAGC and the Young Leader program began. An active member since 2020, she currently serves as a member of the Young Leader Action Team providing guidance for the program and advocating for others to get involved with both Carolinas AGC and the CAGC Young Leaders .

Pete Distefano

Pete Distefano, the Operations Manager with Balfour Beatty , has been involved in the CAGC Young Leader program since 2014, and has been an advocate for recruiting participants ever since. He is currently serving his second term on the Young Leader Action Team committee and has been instrumental in getting young leaders involved with careers fairs and classroom visits to promote careers in construction. Pete started with Balfour Beatty in the estimating department after graduating from Central Connecticut State University with a Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering and Construction Management in 2005. Since then, he has served with many successful teams within the company, two of which have won Carolinas AGC Pinnacle Awards. Along with the Action Team committee, Pete also serves on the CAGC Technology Forum and the NCDOT/CAGC Structure Design Joint Committee.

For more information regarding the CAGC Top Young Leader Awards, including full bios and photos, please visit CAGC's website or contact Chelsea Andujar .

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of AGC of America and ARTBA . Visit us at , , Facebook , YouTube , X , and LinkedIn . Learn about CAGC membership here .

For more information contact Lori McGovern, [email protected] .

