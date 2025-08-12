Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market 2025-2030 - Collaborations Are Accelerating Innovation Cycles And Enabling Scalable Deployment
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|197
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$98.08 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$207.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Integration of blockchain traceability solutions across pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging supply chains
5.2. Adoption of advanced forensic authentication labels and inks resistant to high-definition replication
5.3. Deployment of NFC and IoT-enabled smart packaging caps for real-time genuine product verification
5.4. Implementation of AI-driven visual inspection systems to detect counterfeit pharmaceuticals instantly
5.5. Shift toward eco-friendly anti-counterfeit packaging materials embedded with sustainable traceable markers
5.6. Regulatory enforcement of serialization and aggregation standards under emerging global pharmaceutical directives
5.7. Collaboration between packaging converters and brands to integrate covert chemical taggants in coatings
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Covert Authentication Features
8.3. Forensic Authentication
8.4. Holography
8.4.1. Diffractive Hologram
8.4.2. Embossed Hologram
8.4.3. Kinegram
8.5. Overt Authentication Features
8.6. RFID and NFC
8.6.1. Active RFID
8.6.2. NFC
8.6.3. Passive RFID
8.7. Security Inks
8.7.1. IR Inks
8.7.2. Thermochromic Inks
8.7.3. UV Inks
8.8. Serialized Barcodes and QR Codes
8.8.1. 1D Barcode
8.8.2. 2D QR Code
8.9. Tamper-Evident Seals
8.9.1. Induction Seals
8.9.2. Shrink Bands
8.9.3. Tamper-Evident Films
9. Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Material
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Glass
9.3. Metal
9.4. Paper And Board
9.4.1. Corrugated Fiberboard
9.4.2. Folding Carton
9.4.3. Paper Label
9.5. Plastic
9.5.1. HDPE
9.5.2. PET
9.5.3. PP
9.5.4. PVC
10. Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Packaging Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Primary
10.2.1. Blister Packs
10.2.2. Bottles
10.2.3. Tubes
10.2.4. Vials
10.3. Secondary
10.3.1. Cartons
10.3.2. Cases
10.3.3. Containers
10.4. Tertiary
10.4.1. Crates
10.4.2. Pallets
10.4.3. Stretch Wrap
11. Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market, by End Use
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Cosmetics
11.2.1. Hair Care
11.2.2. Makeup
11.2.3. Skincare
11.2.3.1. Creams
11.2.3.2. Moisturizers
11.2.3.3. Serums
11.3. Pharmaceutical
11.3.1. Over-The-Counter
11.3.2. Prescription Drugs
12. Americas Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. United States
12.3. Canada
12.4. Mexico
12.5. Brazil
12.6. Argentina
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United Kingdom
13.3. Germany
13.4. France
13.5. Russia
13.6. Italy
13.7. Spain
13.8. United Arab Emirates
13.9. Saudi Arabia
13.10. South Africa
13.11. Denmark
13.12. Netherlands
13.13. Qatar
13.14. Finland
13.15. Sweden
13.16. Nigeria
13.17. Egypt
13.18. Turkey
13.19. Israel
13.20. Norway
13.21. Poland
13.22. Switzerland
14. Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. India
14.4. Japan
14.5. Australia
14.6. South Korea
14.7. Indonesia
14.8. Thailand
14.9. Philippines
14.10. Malaysia
14.11. Singapore
14.12. Vietnam
14.13. Taiwan
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Analysis
15.3.1. SICPA S.A.
15.3.2. De La Rue PLC
15.3.3. OpSec Security Group, Inc.
15.3.4. Avery Dennison Corporation
15.3.5. 3M Company
15.3.6. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
15.3.7. CCL Industries Inc.
15.3.8. Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG
15.3.9. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
15.3.10. Markem-Imaje
