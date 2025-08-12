Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market 2025-2030 - Collaborations Are Accelerating Innovation Cycles And Enabling Scalable Deployment

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market by Technology (Covert Authentication Features, Forensic Authentication, Holography), Material (Glass, Metal, Paper And Board), Packaging Type, End Use - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market is undergoing rapid evolution, propelled by increasing demand for secure supply chains and robust regulatory compliance worldwide. Sophisticated counterfeit threats and shifting policy landscapes are prompting manufacturers and brand owners to rethink both technology deployment and strategic partnerships.

Market Snapshot: Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market

The Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market grew from USD 84.18 billion in 2024 to USD 98.08 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 16.21%, reaching USD 207.42 billion by 2030. Strong growth is driven by escalating scrutiny in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, persistent risks to consumer safety, and the continual adaptation of security measures to support compliance and resilience across global markets.

Scope & Segmentation: Comprehensive Analysis of Market Dimensions



Authentication Technologies: Covert authentication, forensic authentication, holographic solutions (diffractive, embossed, and kinegram types), overt authentication marks, RFID and NFC integration (active, passive, NFC modules), security inks (IR, thermochromic, UV), serialized barcodes and QR codes (1D and 2D formats), and tamper-evident features (induction seals, shrink bands, specialized films).

Material Types: Glass for inertness and tamper-resistance, metal for barrier protection, paper and board (corrugated fiberboard, folding cartons, labels) for sustainability and rigidity, plastics including HDPE, PET, PP, and PVC offering durability and flexibility in design.

Packaging Types: Primary packaging (blister packs, bottles, tubes, vials), secondary solutions (cartons, cases, containers), and tertiary formats (crates, pallets, stretch wrap) to support serialization at every logistics stage.

End Use Segments: Cosmetics (hair care, makeup, skincare including creams, moisturizers, serums) seeking brand-sensitive, aesthetic security solutions; pharmaceuticals comprising both over-the-counter and prescription drugs requiring stringent traceability and compliance. Regional Coverage: Americas (including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and key states), Europe, Middle East & Africa (major European and MENA markets), and Asia-Pacific (with major countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia).

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers



Modern anti-counterfeit packaging blends overt, covert, and forensic features, improving security at both consumer and supply chain levels.

Authentication technologies such as RFID and blockchain-enabled QR codes are now integral for real-time verification, driving adoption in regulatory-conscious industries.

Material innovation is supporting both security and sustainability, with increased emphasis on recyclable packaging and non-intrusive features.

Regional dynamics require adaptable security architectures, allowing companies to swiftly respond to diverse regulations and varied enforcement intensity.

Collaborations between technology providers, packaging specialists, and regulatory bodies are accelerating innovation cycles and enabling scalable deployment. Brand protection strategies increasingly depend on cross-functional teams, integrating cybersecurity, engineering, and quality assurance to reduce risk exposure.

U.S. 2025 Tariff Impact: Implications for Global Operations

Recent U.S. tariff adjustments effective 2025 are introducing complex sourcing considerations for high-security inks, holography substrates, and electronic identification modules. Companies are actively evaluating domestic manufacturing alliances, regional suppliers, and in-house capabilities to control cost volatility and safeguard operational continuity. These supply-chain adaptations not only target cost management but also foster long-term resilience by minimizing dependence on trade-impacted regions.

Methodology & Data Sources

This report utilizes a mixed method approach, combining primary interviews with market leaders, regulatory experts, and technology providers, alongside in-depth secondary research across official documents, academic publications, and annual filings. Segmentation strategies were refined through expert workshops and cross-validation, ensuring data integrity and relevance to regional market variations.

Why This Report Matters: Strategic Value for Industry Leaders



Enables informed procurement and packaging decisions by mapping technology trends and regulatory shifts across global regions.

Identifies actionable innovations, supplier partnerships, and compliance strategies to strengthen both brand protection and supply chain transparency. Supports scenario planning for trade and tariff risks, equipping organizations to proactively adapt procurement and manufacturing models.

Conclusion

The anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market is evolving rapidly, shaped by advancements in authentication, regulatory pressures, and changing supply chain realities. Senior leaders armed with these insights can build resilient, future-ready brand protection frameworks.

Key Attributes