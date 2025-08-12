Pratik Gandhi Says His 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' Character Is Neither Loud Nor Dramatic
'Saare Jahan Se Accha' is an espionage thriller with a story that's grounded, gritty, and hauntingly personal. It follows the journey of Vishnu, an intelligence operative who navigates high-stakes geopolitics not with bravado, but with sharp instincts and deep emotional conflict. At the heart of it is Pratik Gandhi in a strikingly restrained role, a far cry from the gun-slinging, globe-trotting spies we usually see on screen.
Talking about his part, Pratik said,“Vishnu Shankar isn't your typical action hero. There's no muscle-flexing or one-liners. Vishnu operates with restraint. It's all about the mind, and the moral weight of the job”.
The challenge, he shares, was in playing a character constantly torn between duty and conscience.
He further mentioned,“He's not loud or dramatic. He's someone who's always watching, always thinking. It required me to strip away all the performance and just stay present”.
For Pratik, the internal tug-of-war was the most rewarding part of the role.
“You realise how lonely this life is, always pretending, always calculating. That loneliness stays with you. 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' is an espionage thriller with consequences. And that's what makes it so engaging”, the actor added.
The series also stars Sunny Hinduja, Rajat Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Tillotama Shome, Kritika Kamra, and Anup Soni, and delivers an emotionally charged take on the spy genre, where every decision has weight and silence often speaks louder than action.
'Saare Jahan Se Accha' is set to premiere on August 13 on Netflix.
