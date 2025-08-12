Happy Money Study Reveals Gap Between Consumers' Financial Stress And Their Debt Management Strategies

New "Credit Check-In" Report finds paying down debt is one of Americans' top goals, yet most

are missing strategic solutions that could accelerate progress and reduce stress

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Money , a leading consumer finance company dedicated to empowering individuals through responsible lending, today released The Credit Check-In, a new report exploring how Americans are managing debt and financial stress in 2025.

The survey of 2,000 U.S. adults reveals significant opportunity for proactive debt reduction strategies as financial stress continues to affect well-being. While 36% of respondents cite paying down debt as a top financial goal, 21% say they've taken no steps in the past six months to manage debt or reduce financial stress and only 8% have consolidated or refinanced debt – a missed opportunity to save money on interest and expedite the payoff process.

Explore the full 2025 Credit Check-In report here . Key findings include:



42% of respondents surveyed say they are somewhat or extremely concerned about their monthly credit card payments.

42% of those who are concerned over credit card payments say that concern has impacted their mental health, and 34% report this concern has impacted their sleep.

37% of respondents with a credit card report carrying a balance every month, and that number rises for middle-aged Americans: 45% of those aged 35–44, and 44% of those aged 45–54.

36% of respondents report paying down debt as one of their top three financial goals.



But 21% say they've taken no steps in the past six months to manage debt or reduce financial stress.



Only 8% of respondents have consolidated or refinanced debt over the last six months.

Others are leveraging strategies like using savings to pay off debt ( 21% ) or delaying major purchases ( 28% ) to manage debt or reduce financial stress in the past six months. 21% say they are not very confident or not confident at all in their ability to meet their financial obligations over the next six months.

"The Credit Check-In confirms what broader economic data has shown: many Americans are feeling the strain of a high cost of living and are cutting back, delaying major purchases and relying on credit to manage expenses," said Matt Potere, CEO of Happy Money. "Creditworthy consumers may be overlooking responsible borrowing opportunities to reduce high-interest debt faster and more affordably – such as through a fixed-rate personal loan."

Happy Money partners with credit unions, banks and asset managers to offer personal loans that help consumers consolidate high-interest credit card debt into fixed-rate installment loans with predictable monthly payments. With credit card APRs exceeding 20%, debt consolidation loans can serve as a strategic financial tool that enables consumers to pay off multiple credit cards in less time, save money on interest and even boost their credit score in the process.

"Financial institutions that offer responsible credit solutions such as personal loans are well positioned to attract new customers and strengthen existing relationships. Done right, personal loans can be a win-win: helping consumers reduce high-interest debt while helping institutions diversify and grow," Potere added. "We are standing at a pivotal moment in consumer finance, one where trusted financial service providers have an opportunity to help Americans reduce financial stress and confidently make progress toward their goals."

To read the full report, visit happymoney/articles/credit-check-in-2025 . To learn more about Happy Money's debt consolidation loans, visit happymoney/payoff-loan .

Methodology:

This online survey of 2,000 US adults (nationally representative on age, gender and region) was commissioned by Happy Money and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between June 26 and July 9, 2025. All participants are double-opted in to take part in research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council.

About Happy Money

Happy Money is a consumer finance company that empowers people to achieve their goals through responsible lending. With its fully-digital platform, Happy Money partners with credit unions, banks, and asset managers to originate high-quality loans, unlocking balance sheet diversification and scale.

Backed by leading investors like TruStage Ventures, Happy Money provides a turnkey acquisition, underwriting, and originations channel for financial institutions to grow as a force for good in their communities. Together with their capital partner network, Happy Money has originated approximately $6.5 billion in loans representing nearly 350,000 individuals who have taken greater control of their financial futures. Learn more at happymoney .

SOURCE Happy Money

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED