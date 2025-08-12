Bowman Wins Construction Engineering Role For One Of The Midwest's Largest Water Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $250M DuPage WaterLink Pipeline Project adds to portfolio of major infrastructure projects

RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has entered a $4.5 million master service agreement with the DuPage Water Commission (DWC) for construction engineering services for Section 2 of the WaterLink Pipeline Project, one of the largest water infrastructure initiatives in the Midwest. The WaterLink Pipeline is a $250 million project designed to expand potable water services in growing suburban communities in Illinois.

This win adds to Bowman's growing portfolio of construction engineering assignments over some of the region's largest and most complex infrastructure improvement projects, including the Mile Long Bridge, I-80, I-55 and I-90. Under the new DWC contract, Bowman will provide construction engineering for approximately six miles of new 54-inch diameter water transmission main-part of a larger 30-mile pipeline extension. The installation involves complex construction adjacent to high-tension overhead electrical lines and will require crossing highways, rail lines, utility corridors and streams using a variety of specialized construction methods.

“This project meaningfully expands our role in large-scale municipal infrastructure, adds multi-year revenue visibility and helps drive margin-accretive growth,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman.“It also reflects the success of our long-term strategy to grow in high-value sectors with recurring revenue assignments that improve staff utilization and generate durable cash flow.”

WaterLink is a regional infrastructure initiative by the DWC to bring Lake Michigan drinking water to the Kendall County communities of Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville. The project involves extending service from a connection point in Naperville to the newly established WaterLink region. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025 and continue through 2028.

