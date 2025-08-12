Anavex Life Sciences Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results And Provides Business Update
|Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
| (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Operating Expenses
|General and administrative
|$
|4,500
|$
|2,792
|Research and development
|9,959
|11,811
|Total operating expenses
|14,459
|14,603
|Operating loss
|(14,459
|)
|(14,603
|)
|Other income
|Grant income
|25
|-
|Research and development incentive income
|127
|526
|Interest income, net
|1,075
|1,796
|Foreign exchange gain
|(11
|)
|67
|Total other income, net
|1,216
|2,389
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(13,243
|)
|$
|(12,214
|)
|Net loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|85,380,587
|84,535,328
|Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
| (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Nine months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Operating Expenses
|General and administrative
|$
|10,266
|$
|8,382
|Research and development
|30,298
|30,224
|Total operating expenses
|40,564
|38,606
|Operating loss
|(40,564
|)
|(38,606
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Grant income
|37
|-
|Research and development incentive income
|635
|1,591
|Interest income, net
|3,679
|5,561
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|(337
|)
|72
|Total other income, net
|4,014
|7,224
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(36,550
|)
|$
|(31,385
|)
|Net loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|85,085,795
|83,022,330
|Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|101,164
|$
|132,187
|Incentive and tax receivables
|820
|2,449
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|448
|931
|Total Assets
|$
|102,432
|$
|135,567
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,740
|$
|9,627
|Accrued liabilities
|3,929
|4,835
|Deferred grant income
|805
|842
|Total Liabilities
|11,474
|15,304
|Capital Stock
|85
|85
|Additional paid-in capital
|463,494
|456,249
|Accumulated deficit
|(372,621
|)
|(336,071
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|90,958
|120,263
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|102,432
|$
|135,567
