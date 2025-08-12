Purpose Investments Announces Filing Of Preliminary Prospectus For 15 New Canadian Yield Shares Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce it has filed a preliminary prospectus with Canadian securities regulators for 15 new Canadian Yield Shares exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). These new ETFs mark the expansion of the Purpose Yield Shares suite, which currently offers a lineup of 16 ETFs focused on U.S. stocks. Similar to the existing Yield Shares ETFs, the new Canadian Yield Shares ETFs are designed to offer investors tax-efficient monthly income while providing exposure to some of Canada's largest and most recognized companies. Each of the ETFs is a class of shares of Purpose Fund Corp. The New Canadian Yield Shares ETFs are:

Fund Name Ticker Underlying Company Purpose BMO (BMO) Yield Shares ETF BMOY BMO Purpose TD (TD) Yield Shares ETF TDY TD Purpose RBC (RY) Yield Shares ETF RBCY RBC Purpose Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares ETF BNSY Scotiabank Purpose CIBC (CM) Yield Shares ETF CMY CIBC Purpose National Bank (NA) Yield Shares ETF NAY National Bank Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF ENBY Enbridge Purpose Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares ETF SHPY Shopify Purpose Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Yield Shares ETF CNQY Canadian Natural Resources Purpose TELUS (T) Yield Shares ETF TY TELUS Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF DOLY Dollarama Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF ATDY Couche-Tard Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF BNY Brookfield Purpose Canadian National Railway (CNR) Yield Shares ETF CNRY Canadian National Railway Purpose Manulife (MFC) Yield Shares ETF MFCY Manulife





Each ETF seeks to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation through purchasing and holding common stock of an underlying company and may include the use of leverage through cash borrowing to purchase common stock of the underlying company, and distributions by writing covered call options and/or cash covered put options on a portion of the fund's portfolio.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $26 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

