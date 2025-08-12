Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Purpose Investments Announces Filing Of Preliminary Prospectus For 15 New Canadian Yield Shares Etfs


2025-08-12 07:31:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce it has filed a preliminary prospectus with Canadian securities regulators for 15 new Canadian Yield Shares exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). These new ETFs mark the expansion of the Purpose Yield Shares suite, which currently offers a lineup of 16 ETFs focused on U.S. stocks. Similar to the existing Yield Shares ETFs, the new Canadian Yield Shares ETFs are designed to offer investors tax-efficient monthly income while providing exposure to some of Canada's largest and most recognized companies. Each of the ETFs is a class of shares of Purpose Fund Corp.

The New Canadian Yield Shares ETFs are:

Fund Name Ticker Underlying Company
Purpose BMO (BMO) Yield Shares ETF BMOY BMO
Purpose TD (TD) Yield Shares ETF TDY TD
Purpose RBC (RY) Yield Shares ETF RBCY RBC
Purpose Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares ETF BNSY Scotiabank
Purpose CIBC (CM) Yield Shares ETF CMY CIBC
Purpose National Bank (NA) Yield Shares ETF NAY National Bank
Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF ENBY Enbridge
Purpose Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares ETF SHPY Shopify
Purpose Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Yield Shares ETF CNQY Canadian Natural Resources
Purpose TELUS (T) Yield Shares ETF TY TELUS
Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF DOLY Dollarama
Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF ATDY Couche-Tard
Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF BNY Brookfield
Purpose Canadian National Railway (CNR) Yield Shares ETF CNRY Canadian National Railway
Purpose Manulife (MFC) Yield Shares ETF MFCY Manulife


Each ETF seeks to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation through purchasing and holding common stock of an underlying company and may include the use of leverage through cash borrowing to purchase common stock of the underlying company, and distributions by writing covered call options and/or cash covered put options on a portion of the fund's portfolio.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $26 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
...
905-580-1257
A preliminary prospectus relating to the ETFs (the“Preliminary Prospectus”) has been filed with the Canadian securities commissions or similar authorities. You cannot buy shares of the ETFs until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the final prospectus of the ETFs. Important information about the ETFs is contained in the Preliminary Prospectus. Copies of the Preliminary Prospectus may be obtained from SEDAR+ at

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. There is no assurance that any fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield, and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.


MENAFN12082025004107003653ID1109917023

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search