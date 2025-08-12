MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Application Gateway Market Reach USD 4.24 Billion by 2030 Growing at 9.5% CAGR Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global application gateway market size was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 221 Pages) at:Driving FactorsRise in number of different application-layer attacks and surge in demand for secure networks drive the growth of the global application gateway market. On the other hand, lack of mandatory regulations for information security impede the growth to some extent. However, an increase in the adoption of the Internet of things, AI, and software-defined network technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Market SegmentationThe application gateway market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, industry vertical and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. By organization size, the market divided into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, the market is fragmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, government and public sector, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the application gateway market analysis are Aculab, Akamai Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Forcepoint, F5, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, SAP SE, Zscaler, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the application gateway industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.Based on component, the software segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The service segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half the global application gateway industry. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (221 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:COVID-19 Scenario● There's been a steep rise in the adoption of application gateway software for dealing with the increased network traffic securely, which has impacted the global application gateway market negatively.● Also, there's been an increasing demand for application gateway software among the SMEs, which has again been beneficial for the industry.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 