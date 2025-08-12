Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xi states China, Brazil are models of union


2025-08-12 07:30:13
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China is prepared to work alongside Brazil to demonstrate unity and self-reliance among major nations of the Global South, while promoting a fairer world and a more sustainable planet.

The remarks came during a phone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Xi noted that relations between the two countries are at their strongest in history, with the creation of a China-Brazil community with a shared future and the alignment of their development strategies progressing smoothly.

He emphasized China’s readiness to collaborate with Brazil in seizing opportunities, enhancing coordination, and delivering more mutually beneficial results. Xi also voiced support for the Brazilian people in defending national sovereignty and safeguarding legitimate rights and interests, calling for global unity in resisting unilateralism and protectionism.

Highlighting the importance of the BRICS mechanism as a platform for building consensus within the Global South, Xi congratulated Brazil on successfully hosting the recent BRICS Summit.

